Holland America Line Introduces New Category of Extended Destination-in-Depth Voyages

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is globally recognized as an expert in longer voyages, and to commemorate its historic 150th Anniversary in 2023 the cruise line is introducing extended Legendary Voyages. These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages with itineraries that feature a comprehensive collection of ports that enrich the experience in each destination.

Noordam sails in Lahaina (PRNewswire)

Most of Holland America Line's Legendary Voyages sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport, allowing travelers to see the world from their doorstep with a convenient domestic flight and easy embarkation. The itineraries are offered on a variety of the line's perfectly sized ships, bringing guests to Australia and New Zealand, the Amazon and South America, South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska and the Arctic Circle.

"As the leader in long itineraries, Holland America Line is excited to continue to connect our deployment and onboard programming to further enrich the guest experience," said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. "The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep."

Highlights of Legendary Voyages:

Three Legendary Voyages are NEW itineraries for Holland America Line:

Destination-rich itineraries focus on a singular region, visiting some of the most unique ports while offering guests an in-depth exploration.

Guests will enjoy the "best of" Grand Voyages on-board programming to further enhance each Legendary Voyage with experiences such as iconic theme parties memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities.

Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited.

Guests have more time in port to experience the nightlife with overnight stays in marquee ports including Anchorage, Alaska ; Hobart, Tasmania ; Honolulu, Hawaii ; Manaus, Brazil ; Moorea, French Polynesia ; Papeete, Tahiti; Reykjavík, Iceland ; and Yokohama ( Tokyo ) and Kobe, Japan .

Holland America Line's Legendary Voyages:

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book a Legendary Voyage with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of $300 shore excursion credit, three nights' specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation (gratuities), along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Legendary Voyages can also be combined with other promotional fares and values.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Koningsdam sails in Eidfjord, Norway (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

