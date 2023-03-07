Spreedly Expands Payment Methods Offered to PayPal Braintree Customers

DURHAM, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, today announced even more payment method options for customers with the addition of integrations to Venmo, PayPal Credit, PayPal Pay Later, and ACH payments. These new payment methods are now available to joint PayPal and Spreedly customers processing through PayPal Braintree.

An effective payments strategy must include the right mix of payment methods to address customer preferences, regional payment needs, and a host of other considerations. Payments Orchestration facilitates the integration to additional and local payment methods (LPMs), providing a comprehensive set of payment options for global merchants to help reach more customers, lower transaction costs, and improve conversion rates.

"Through our single point of integration, Spreedly provides the capability, along with a wealth of knowledge, to enable customers to select the right mix of payment methods for today's market needs – and prepare for future, unknown needs," explained Randy Guard, chief product and marketing officer with Spreedly. "Our joint customers are able to offer a variety of local payment methods, like Venmo, and make it even easier for consumers to pay using any method they choose."

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $45 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

