Furtuna Skin Launches Cielo Puro Cleansing Oil Balm--An Olive Oil Cleanser That Delivers A Double Cleanse In One Powerhouse Product

The pioneering regenerative beauty brand pushes plant based skincare to new heights thanks to a technological advance enabling the biphasic infusion of nutrient-rich olive leaf water into an olive oil balm.

CORLEONE, Sicily, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furtuna Skin, the Italian skincare company combining old-world methods with modern science, regenerative agriculture practices, strict sourcing protocols, and powerfully concentrated formulas to drive unprecedented performance, today unveils its most requested product, years in the making.

Cleansing Oil Balm provides the makeup removal power of a face wash with the moisture renewal effect of face oil, creating equilibrium across all skin types as it thoroughly cleans without stripping, ensuring the microbiome remains intact, dryness is improved, and softness is restored. Its Triple Texture Technology allows the rich balm to melt into a luxe oil on contact with the skin that transforms into a milky lather once activated by water. The transformation into a lighter texture enables the formula to rinse clean without leaving any residue or a tight, uncomfortable feeling. In a Consumer Study*:

96% of users agree it leaves skin soft

94% of users agree skin feels balanced, not too oily, and not too dry

93% of users agree it effectively removes face makeup and daily debris/grime while not stripping skin

92% of users agree that it maintains skin moisture

"For most people and myself included, cleansing the skin is a delicate and multi-stepped balancing act between ensuring we wash sunscreen, makeup, and the day's debris to avoid congestion without stripping the skin and disrupting the barrier. So we set out to create an all-in-one cleanser that would provide the invigorating power of a double cleanse while maintaining hydration levels, essential for overall skin health and anti-aging. As an olive oil sommelier with Mediterranean roots, I'm continually exploring how to incorporate EVOO into everything, so I'm thrilled we were able to make huge technological strides and infuse nutrient-rich olive leaf water into an olive oil balm so our customers can reap the benefits of EVOO from the very first step in their skincare routine," says Agatha Relota Luczo, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Furtuna Skin.

WHY A DOUBLE CLEANSE?

"We are doubling down on cleansing because in today's harsh modern environment, with air pollution and UV intensity at all-time highs, a single cleanse is no longer enough. Our innovative Cleansing Oil Balm is the product you need to get the skin's most important step done properly to prevent breakouts, dehydration, and premature aging and prepare your skin to absorb the other active skincare products in your regimen such as exfoliators, masks, serums, and moisturizers. By marrying ancient wisdom with modern science, we've solved the previously unsolvable in your cleansing routine. The result is a singular, uncompromising, high-performance product that delivers the efficacy of double cleansing with added hydrating power that is good for your skin and the planet," says Kim Walls, Co-founder & CEO of Furtuna Skin.

KEY INGREDIENTS

ORGANIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL (EVOO): Furtuna Skin's olive oil for skin is packed with potent levels of phenolic antioxidants, Vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It protects against a range of free radical effects, rejuvenating fatigued skin and moisturizing it without clogging pores. Harvested from centuries-old Sicilian olive trees, it is 66% more potent with polyphenols, 8% more potent with sterols, and 3.4x lower in Free Fatty Acid than other EVOO on the market for superior skin protection and nutrition.

ORGANIC OLIVE LEAF WATER: Rich in phenols and super antioxidants like oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol, this exclusive olive leaf water is up to 3x more potent than commercially sourced counterparts and protects, soothes and replenishes skin with moisture.

OLIVE SQUALANE: Similar to the squalene produced by the body's oil glands, the olive plant version – called squalane with an "a" – adds to the skin's fast-dwindling supply of these lipids to help repair the skin barrier. Olive squalane is a nutrient-rich emollient oil that helps boost hydration, seal moisture, and alleviate dryness, leaving the complexion glowing and rejuvenated with no greasy finish. It's also a protective antioxidant against environmental stress.

FERMENTED SICILIAN MANNA: With ancient origins in Sicily, the nutritious sap of ash trees is used in culinary and cosmetic recipes and is a next-level nourisher. Fermented for extra potency, this ultra-rare ingredient is a naturally soothing emollient rich in nutrients and moisture for smoother skin after washing.

WILD-HARVESTED QUILLAJA AND SOAPWORT SAPONINS: Seeking a natural alternative to synthetic surfactants that can deplete the moisture barrier, saponins are a natural plant compound with gentle cleansing and antioxidant properties that combine with water to create a soothing lathery wash that's ideal for sensitive skin and protects the microbiome.

BENEFITS:

PURIFIES: Deep cleans to reduce impurities and detoxify the skin surface and pores

MOISTURIZES: Replenishes the skin's water supply and helps skin retain that new moisture

CALMS: Soothes sensitivity and minimizes redness and irritation

NOURISHES: Provides a complete balanced diet for skin with a variety of bio-absorbable vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids

A CLEANSER THAT DOES MORE FOR PEOPLE & THE PLANET

Like every Furtuna Skin product, the potent ingredients used to formulate Cleansing Oil Balm result from the company's regenerative business practices that include prioritizing farming in harmony with nature and addressing all areas of wellness that impact the skin for overall improved health and longevity. Since its launch in 2019, Furtuna Skin has helped La Furtuna Estate, the 800+ acre organic farm where its ingredients are grown, to preserve Sicily's rich heritage, history, and biodiversity and safeguard farmers' livelihoods. By pioneering the concept of regenerative beauty, Furtuna Skin is blazing a trail beyond organic certifications and the beauty industry's greenwashed standards of clean, green, and sustainable to improve biodiversity, soil, and water while reversing––not simply reducing––carbon emissions.

WHAT'S IN A NAME?

CIELO PURO, which translates to Pure Sky, was inspired by the crystal-clear skies and fresh, clean air of a perfect spring day in the unspoiled Sicilian countryside. Like the island's pure skies with nary a cloud in sight, Furtuna Skin's heavenly cleansing balm leaves skin pristine, with no cloudy residue obscuring its glowing beauty.

HOW TO USE CLEANSING BALM

CLEANSING OIL BALM is suitable for all skin types and anyone seeking a natural alternative to skin-stripping synthetic surfactants. Scoop an olive-sized amount out of the jar and warm it between fingertips, gently apply to dry skin in circular motions, incorporating facial massage. Wipe away with a facial pad or rinse with water and pat dry.

Furtuna Skin's Cielo Puro Cleansing Oil Balm is available for $85 at furtunaskin.com .

ABOUT FURTUNA SKIN

Furtuna Skin is a pioneering regenerative beauty brand that combines old-world methods with modern science, strict sourcing protocols, and powerfully concentrated formulas to drive unprecedented performance in the industry through Wildly Potent™ ingredients and Soundbath® Extraction innovation. Founded by international model, philanthropist, and olive oil sommelier Agatha Relota Luczo and clean beauty pioneer Kim Walls, Furtuna Skin is part of a purpose-driven family of brands that cares deeply about transformation. From boosting the local economy in Sicily with job creation to protecting rare plants and animals through sustainable farming on its estate, the impact of Furtuna Skin goes beyond its skincare results.

CIELO PURO FULL INGREDIENT LIST:

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Behenate, Olea Europaea (Olive) Leaf Water**, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil**, Octyldodecanol, Polyglyceryl-10 Caprylate, Jojoba Esters, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil**, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Water (Aqua/Eau), Glycerin, Glycolipids, Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax**, Quillaja Saponaria (Soapbark) Wood Extract, Saponaria Officinalis (Soapwort) Leaf/Root Extract, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract*, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract*, Malva Sylvestris (Mallow) Flower/Leaf Extract*, Papaver Rhoeas (Common Poppy) Flower Extract*, Portulaca Oleracea (Verdolaga) Extract*, Lamium Album (White Nettle) Leaf Extract*, Urtica Dioica (Common Nettle) Leaf Extract*, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract**, Michelia Alba (Magnolia) Leaf Oil**, Fraxinus Excelsior Bark Extract*, Saccharomyces Ferment Lysate Filtrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Polyglycerin-3, Squalane, Lactobacillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, P-Anisic Acid, Citric Acid, Linalool^.

*Wild-foraged organic ingredients | **Organic ingredients | ^Naturally occurring components in Magnolia Oil / Composants naturels de l'huile de magnolia.

CONSUMER STUDY

*Based on a 2-week Consumer Study of 107 participants

