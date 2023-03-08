Grandin Road Brings Fresh Inspiration to Outdoor Living with New Furniture and Decor Collections

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandin Road®, online retailer for seasonal home furnishings and decor, has debuted its 2023 Outdoor Collection, with hundreds of new styles and looks that make every day feel like a summer getaway.

From joyful front porch welcomes to festive backyard get-togethers, Grandin Road has exclusive outdoor furnishings to bring more beauty into the everyday.

"Our customers love their homes, from the front entry all the way to their gardens," said Natalie Brown, senior vice president marketing, ecommerce and creative. "And the Grandin Road 2023 Outdoor Collection helps them create even more special spaces to gather, relax, and add joy to life outdoors."

Customers may also shop BACKYARD by Grandin Road(SM) with a casual approach to seating, lighting, and accents – perfect for creating a private escape or gathering with friends and family.

Whether you are looking for new outdoor furniture, décor, greenery, or planters, discover more mays to love life outside this summer with the Grandin Road 2023 Outdoor Collection.

About Grandin Road: A resource since 2003 for helping you LOVE YOUR HOME MORE™, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Garnet Hill®.



