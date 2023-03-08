J1mmy.eth and GRIPNR Join Forces to Bring Mutant Apes to The Glimmering

J1mmy.eth's Mutant Apes to Make their Tabletop RPG Debut as Notorious Villains in The Glimmering Mutant Ape Collection

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRIPNR, a technology company bringing tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) to the blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with famed NFT collector and evangelist Jimmy McNeils, a.k.a. j1mmy.eth to bring several of his Mutant Apes (Bored Apes who have been mutated by Mutant Serum) to The Glimmering as villains in the game. The collaboration will be celebrated with a future Glimmering Mutant Ape derivative collection.

@The_Glimmering (PRNewswire)

The Apes will be reimagined by GRIPNR Lead Artist Justin "Angryblue" Kamerer, to fit into the fantastical world of Asuwa and they will be included in future adventures of The Glimmering game. Owners of the Glimmering's Genesis Collection of heroes will be given first dibs to mint the Glimmering Mutant Apes, when they're released in the spring of 2023. Phase 2 of the Glimmering Genesis Hero Collection will mint on March 30 on the Polygon blockchain.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jimmy to bring his Mutant Apes, one of the most popular digital collectible brands, to The Glimmering, " said GRIPNR CEO Brent McCrossen. "While the Bored Apes and Mutant Apes are already famous in terms of their elusive rarity, high value and celebrity status of many of their holders, we're excited to create new lore surrounding them to become part of the adventures that The Glimmering players will always remember."

Jimmy, sometimes called the "King of NFTs," was instrumental to the formation of the world's first NFT musical Supergroup in the metaverse, the major label-backed KINGSHIP, which features three of Jimmy's Bored Apes. The collector continues to make headlines with high profile NFT trades, like recently selling his Bored Ape Yacht Club #7090 for 800ETH (~over $1.3m USD.)

"I can't wait to see how the Mutant Apes will be transformed into cunning antagonists in the world of The Glimmering, " said Jimmy "j1mmy.eth" McNelis. "Some of the best characters of all time are the villains like Darth Vader and Tony Soprano, and we have some truly exciting stuff planned for the future of the Mutants in the game. I'm excited to see the experience unfold."

About GRIPNR

GRIPNR is a Web3 technology company bringing tabletop games to the blockchain. Founded by successful innovators, artists, designers, and tabletop roleplaying game fanatics, GRIPNR's mission is to preserve the magic of classic TTRPGs while expanding player capabilities beyond the traditional gaming world and onto the blockchain. The Glimmering, GRIPNR's first game, will be released on March 30.

Find out more and view The Glimmering trailer at TheGlimmering.com

Follow The Glimmering on Twitter HERE

Join the conversation on Discord HERE

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gripnr