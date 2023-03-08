Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Acquisition of a 49.9% Interest in Emerging RNG Producer

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced the acquisition of a 49.9% interest in LF Bioenergy, an emerging producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in the United States, from Cresta Fund Management for $50 million. The agreement includes the potential for up to an additional $50 million based on the achievement of predetermined earn-out targets.

LF Bioenergy has been focused on developing and growing a portfolio of dairy farm-based, low carbon intensity RNG projects. Current projects are under various stages of development, with the first facility nearing completion and expected to be in service in the first half of 2023. LF Bioenergy's management and origination teams continue to expand the portfolio with additional sanctioned projects while progressing their existing pipeline of opportunities toward final investment decisions. As specific project milestones are achieved, MPC is expected to fund its share of capital expenditures, building out this portfolio to produce over 6,500 MMBtu per day by the end of 2026.

"This RNG transaction demonstrates our commitment to lower carbon investments," said Dave Heppner, MPC's senior vice president of Strategy and Business Development. "This platform will create the opportunity for further integration and advances MPC's goal to lower the carbon intensity of its operations and the products it offers."

Jones Day acted as legal advisor and Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to MPC in connection with this transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor and Guggenheim Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Cresta and LF Bioenergy.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

MPC Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Kenan Kinsey, Supervisor, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@marathonpetroleum.com

(419) 421-2071

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

MediaRelations@marathonpetroleum.com

(419) 421-3312

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, capital expenditure plans, operating cost reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") plans and goals, including those related to greenhouse gas emissions, diversity and inclusion and ESG reporting. Forward-looking and other statements regarding our ESG plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are material to investors. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking ESG-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the success or timing of completion of the projects referenced herein; the timing and ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and permits and to satisfy other conditions necessary to complete the projects referenced herein; our ability to successfully implement our sustainable energy strategy and principles, achieve our ESG plans and goals and realize the expected benefits thereof; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's and MPLX LP's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office.

View original content:

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation