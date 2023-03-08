Perlick Appoints New President and CEO

Former Perlick CFO Tracy Pearson named President and Chief Executive Officer

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlick is pleased to announce that Tracy Pearson was named the company's new President and CEO, effective immediately. Pearson has worked at Perlick since February of 2021. She was hired as Chief Financial Officer, and has been acting CEO since June 2022, while continuing to fulfill her CFO duties.

Pearson has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning various manufacturing and private equity companies. Her background includes extensive experience in corporate and financial turnarounds, merger and acquisition transactions including target identification, due diligence and integration activities, divestiture leadership, complex financial deal structuring, and revenue growth strategies. She has successfully navigated companies through financial crises and corporate changes, including reorganizations and mergers and acquisitions.

"Tracy is the perfect person to guide our leadership team to ensure we meet our ambitious business goals in 2023 and beyond," said Jeff Schwager, Chairman of the Board. "Her vast knowledge base, passion to move the company forward, and dedication to creating a positive and inclusive workforce makes her the ideal choice for this role. Announcing Perlick's first female President and CEO on International Women's Day is an honor for me."

In her new role, Pearson will focus on growing the company's commercial and residential bar equipment, refrigeration, beverage dispensing and entertainment product lines.

Pearson received her BBA from St. Norbert College, and her MBA from the Boston College Carroll School of Management. Pearson is married with two adult children, lives on a hobby farm and is an avid gardener and wine maker. She proudly dispenses her wine utilizing Perlick's patented dispensing system to friends, family and anyone else who loves a perfectly chilled beverage.

*ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®

Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, column refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.

