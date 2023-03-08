QHR Health Announces Rebrand to Ovation Healthcare

Reflects company's growth in revenue, clients, and portfolio of shared services

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QHR Health today announced a rebrand of the company to Ovation Healthcare, representing its status as a premier provider of shared services that help independent hospitals and health systems with financial services and revenue cycle management, purchasing and supplies, clinical resourcing, workforce, and executive advisement.

Since 2019, Ovation Healthcare has added 110 new hospital and health system clients, integrated two acquisitions, and increased client net patient revenue by nearly four times.

"Ovation Healthcare is providing scale to independent hospitals that is comparable in size to national health systems," said CEO Dr. Dwayne Gunter. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting these communities by delivering this value through a comprehensive portfolio of shared services. In return, we minimize expense and maximize return to our clients, delivering the results and value that keep healthcare local, vibrant, and sustainable."

The launch of Ovation Healthcare follows a year-long initiative to capture both the company's 45-year legacy supporting independent community healthcare and its rapid growth, which positions the organization as a solution to hospitals and health systems of all sizes. Ovation Healthcare's portfolio of shared services includes Octave Advisory Services, Elevate Expense and Supply Management, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Forte Professional Services, and Cadence Clinical Solutions.

The Ovation Healthcare brand is now live and includes a newly launched website. The improved site showcases client success stories and examples of how Ovation Healthcare has helped independent hospitals and health systems improve financial and revenue cycle performance, supply chain resilience and costs, and clinical operations and quality.

About Ovation Healthcare

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Ovation Healthcare partners with 220+ hospitals and health systems across 40+ states. For 45 years, Ovation Healthcare has supported independent hospitals and health systems through a portfolio of shared services – Octave Advisory Services, Elevate Expense and Supply Management, Amplify Revenue Cycle Management, Forte Professional Services and Cadence Clinical Services – designed to provide scale and efficiency to hospital business operations. To learn how, visit OvationHC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

