WiMi to Work on Convolutional Neural Network-Based Image Enhancement Algorithms

BEIJING, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it is working on image enhancement algorithms based on CNN (convolutional neural network). CNNs have had significant achievements in many fields, such as computer vision and natural language processing. Applying convolutional neural networks to image enhancement has obvious advantages and can solve challenges in different environments.

The essence of CNN is to map the input image to a new mathematical model through multiple data transformations or dimensionality reduction. A CNN consists mainly of an input layer, a convolutional layer, a pooling layer, a fully connected layer, and an output layer.

The convolution layer performs a convolution operation on the input image or the output features of the previous layer, calculates the inner product of the entire convolution kernel and the corresponding position of the input image or feature map, and extracts the relevant image feature map. The pooling layer reduces the number of parameters and computational effort in the network by reducing the dimensionality of the activation feature map, maintaining the feature scale invariance property, and reducing overfitting to a certain extent. The pooling layer can downsample the image using the basis associated with the image section, reducing the amount of computational data and retaining valid information values. After multiple convolutional pooling operations on the image, the convolutional neural network classifies the features through the fully connected layer by using the one-dimensional activation feature vector obtained by expanding the three-dimensional activation feature map as input to the fully connected layer.

WiMi's CNN-based image enhancement algorithms have substantial advantages in both extracting image feature information and feature representation. CNNs can share weights, perform convolutional calculations, and have powerful feature learning and mapping capabilities. It also ensures noise suppression and image detail preservation, has exceptionally high invariance during image displacement, scaling, and other deformations and exhibits better-reconstructed image quality.

CNNs can learn complex hierarchical features of images and accomplish complex image recognition tasks. At the same time, CNN-based feature extraction can understand a picture's deep semantic feature information. This enables it to capture the contextual content of an image well and to train and learn the input image repeatedly, ultimately obtaining the best image enhancement effect to meet the requirements of the human visual system for images.

Currently, image enhancement algorithms based on CNN are widely used in security, medicine, and ecology. In the era of rapid global information development, world knowledge is increasingly dependent on the explosive transmission of information. Most people still know the world mainly through their eyes. Therefore, images are not only a carrier of human visual information but also an essential medium for disseminating information. To obtain practical information from images quickly, the demand for image quality is increasing, the need for image enhancement will continue to grow, and the field of application of image enhancement technology will be further expanded.

In the future, WiMi's CNN-based image enhancement algorithm will strive for better progress and greater breakthroughs in visual effects, contrast ratio, and signal-to-noise ratio, laying a solid technical foundation for it to play a more significant role in more industrial fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.