Dr. Jin Huang Honored by CIO Views in "10 Most Innovative CEOs to Watch in 2023"

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a U.S.-based global education company, announced today that its founder and CEO, Dr. Jin Huang, has been profiled in the February edition of CIO Views as one of the "10 Most Innovative CEOs to Watch in 2023." In her profile, Dr. Huang shares her vision for the future of education, in which there will be no boundaries between online/offline, academia/industry, languages, or regions. For more than two decades, Dr. Huang has dedicated her career to making innovative educational technology available to build this vision out. Powered by patented, fully integrated technology, Ambow's newly launched HybriU service platform can help colleges, universities, and global corporations provide hybrid education and workforce training, instant AI translation, and simultaneous content creation to students and employees across the world.

"I'm very honored that CIO Views has selected me among so many talented, creative CEOs, and I sincerely thank the magazine for their profile," said Dr. Huang. "As Ambow continues to build out our U.S. operations, I'm especially pleased to share our company's history and to detail how HybriU can help connect the world through our patented, fully integrated hybrid education platform."

The link to Dr. Huang's profile can be found here: Dr. Jin Huang: Transforming Lives through Enriched Education | CIO VIEWS.

The link to the full February edition of CIO Views can be found here: https://cioviews.com/digital/2023/february/the-10-most-innovative-ceos-to-watch-in-2023-feb-17/

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a technology-driven education company with primary operations in the United States. Through its for-profit colleges and its patented HybriU technology platform, Ambow offers high-quality, individualized, and dynamic career education services and products to students and employees across the world.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

About CIO Views

CIO Views is a business magazine that focuses mainly on emerging CIOs, their professional journeys, and their views on current economic issues. Its goal is to be a leading source of information on innovative technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and AI. CIO Views is dedicated to promoting excellence in the world of business and technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Email: ir@ambow.com

Piacente Financial Communications | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.