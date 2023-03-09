MAUDE'S AWARDS APPLICATIONS OPEN ON MONDAY, MARCH 13

AWARDS RECOGNIZE AND REWARD INNOVATIVE CARE FOR PERSONS

LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maude's Awards applications for Innovation in Alzheimer's Care open on March 13 and will be available at www.MaudesAwards.org.

Now in its fourth year, Maude's Awards was developed to gather and share innovations that will enrich the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and their care partners.

Maude's Awards annually makes up to eight awards – three $25,000 awards to organizations and up to five $5,000 awards to individuals – for innovations that have demonstrated success in one of four categories of care (Making Connections, Cultivating Health, Supporting Care Partners and Treating By Design - see https://maudesawards.org/the-awards/). As an individual, one does not have to be a dementia care professional to qualify – the interest is to discover ways that family caregivers and persons with dementia are making life better for themselves and others in their situation. Please note: These are awards for existing programs, products or practices as opposed to grants for the future.

One of the 2022 Winners is now 15 year-old Hailey Richman, of Plainview NY, who is the Executive Director of Kid Caregivers. Kid Caregivers is a non-profit organization which supports and empowers children who are acting as a caregiver, by teaching and incorporating coping skills and activities to enliven and improve the quality of life of adults living with Alzheimer's disease. One of the main activities Hailey created is the intergenerational Kid Caregivers PUZZLE TIME program which has now reached all 50 states and 9 countries. Through Puzzle Time, Alzheimer's patients receive companionship and stimulation as they solve jigsaw puzzles with youth who are eager to assist them.

For more information about Maude's Awards and to access the Awards Application, visit www.MaudesAwards.org. Applications will be accepted through May 15 at 6pm PST.

The 2022 Awards Recipients were announced in September and can be found here - 2022 Awardees – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)

Maude's Awards is a program of the Richard and Maude Ferry Foundation, and was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry in honor of his beloved wife of 64 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia and Richard continues the loving journey as a tireless advocate to discover and share innovations that speak to the challenges and needs of persons living with dementia, and their care partners.

