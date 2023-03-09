Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q3 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.68 , Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.22

Q3 Total Revenue $12.4 billion , up 18% in USD, up 21% in constant currency

Q3 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $4.1 billion , up 45% in USD, up 48% in constant currency

Q3 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.2 billion , up 55% in USD, up 57% in constant currency

Q3 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.9 billion , up 42% in USD, up 44% in constant currency

Q3 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion , up 25% in USD, up 28% in constant currency

Q3 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.7 billion , up 23% in USD, up 26% in constant currency

Oracle Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, up 25% from $0.32

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q3 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 18% year-over-year in USD and up 21% in constant currency to $12.4 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 17% in USD and up 20% in constant currency to $8.9 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were unchanged in USD and up 4% in constant currency to $1.3 billion. For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.

Q3 GAAP operating income was $3.3 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.2 billion, up 8% in USD and up 11% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 26%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 42%. GAAP net income was $1.9 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.4 billion. Q3 GAAP earnings per share was $0.68 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.22. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 5 cents higher.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.6 billion. Operating cash flow was $15.5 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Oracle's non-GAAP earnings per share growth hit the high end of our guidance—up 13% in constant currency to $1.22," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Our strong quarterly earnings growth was driven by 48% constant currency growth for the total revenue of our two cloud businesses, infrastructure and applications. Oracle's cloud businesses now exceed $16 billion in annualized revenue. We remain the overwhelming market leader in Cloud ERP with approximately 10,000 Fusion ERP customers and over 34,000 NetSuite ERP customers. Our technically advanced and highly differentiated Gen2 infrastructure business continues to be in a hypergrowth phase—up 65% in Q3 in constant currency."

"Since June of last year when we acquired Cerner, that business has increased its healthcare contract base by approximately $5 billion," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "We have signed a diverse set of new and expanding domestic and international customers including: the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Hospital Groups in a dozen US States, multiple hospitals in the United Kingdom, multiple Provinces of Canada, the Australian Defense Forces, multiple hospitals in Puerto Rico and multiple countries in the Middle East. While we are pleased with this early success of the Cerner business, we expect the signing of new healthcare contracts to accelerate over the next few quarters."

Oracle also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 25% increase over the current quarterly dividend of $0.32. Larry Ellison, Oracle's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Technology Officer, and largest stockholder, did not participate in the deliberation or the vote on this matter. This increased dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023, with a payment date of April 24, 2023.

ORACLE CORPORATION





















Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



($ in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended February 28,

% Increase







% Increase (Decrease)









% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant







2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)



REVENUES

















Cloud services and license support $ 8,923 72 % $ 7,637 73 % 17 % 20 %





Cloud license and on-premise license 1,288 10 % 1,289 12 % 0 % 4 %





Hardware 811 7 % 798 8 % 2 % 4 %





Services 1,376 11 % 789 7 % 74 % 80 %





Total revenues 12,398 100 % 10,513 100 % 18 % 21 %



OPERATING EXPENSES

















Cloud services and license support 1,980 16 % 1,305 13 % 52 % 54 %





Hardware 244 2 % 244 2 % 0 % 2 %





Services 1,215 10 % 669 7 % 81 % 87 %





Sales and marketing 2,150 18 % 2,004 19 % 7 % 10 %





Research and development 2,146 17 % 1,816 17 % 18 % 20 %





General and administrative 402 3 % 335 3 % 20 % 22 %





Amortization of intangible assets 886 7 % 279 3 % 217 % 217 %





Acquisition related and other 37 0 % 20 0 % 90 % 95 %





Restructuring 78 1 % 19 0 % 311 % 337 %





Total operating expenses 9,138 74 % 6,691 64 % 37 % 39 %



OPERATING INCOME 3,260 26 % 3,822 36 % (15 %) (11 %)





Interest expense (908) (7 %) (667) (6 %) 36 % 36 %





Non-operating expenses, net (134) (1 %) (315) (3 %) (57 %) (57 %)



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,218 18 % 2,840 27 % (22 %) (17 %)





Provision for income taxes 322 3 % 521 5 % (38 %) (35 %)



NET INCOME $ 1,896 15 % $ 2,319 22 % (18 %) (13 %)



EARNINGS PER SHARE:

















Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.87











Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.84









WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

















Basic 2,698

2,670











Diluted 2,776

2,754













































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended February 28, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 3 percentage points, total operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 4 percentage points.























































































ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended February 28,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 12,398

$ -

$ 12,398



$ 10,513

$ -

$ 10,513

18 % 18 % 21 % 21 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 9,138

$ (1,925)

$ 7,213



$ 6,691

$ (992)

$ 5,699

37 % 27 % 39 % 29 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

924

(924)

-



674

(674)

-

37 % * 37 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

886

(886)

-



279

(279)

-

217 % * 217 % *



Acquisition related and other

37

(37)

-



20

(20)

-

90 % * 95 % *



Restructuring

78

(78)

-



19

(19)

-

311 % * 337 % *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,260

$ 1,925

$ 5,185



$ 3,822

$ 992

$ 4,814

(15 %) 8 % (11 %) 11 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

26 %





42 %



36 %





46 %

(1,006) bp. (397) bp. (955) bp. (371) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 322

$ 439

$ 761



$ 521

$ 209

$ 730

(38 %) 4 % (35 %) 9 %

NET INCOME

$ 1,896

$ 1,486

$ 3,382



$ 2,319

$ 783

$ 3,102

(18 %) 9 % (13 %) 13 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.68





$ 1.22



$ 0.84





$ 1.13

(19 %) 8 % (14 %) 13 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,776

-

2,776



2,754

-

2,754

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 %





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















February 28,

2023



February 28,

2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 114

$ (114)

$ -



$ 55

$ (55)

$ -













Hardware

5

(5)

-



4

(4)

-













Services

39

(39)

-



17

(17)

-













Sales and marketing

158

(158)

-



113

(113)

-













Research and development

517

(517)

-



421

(421)

-













General and administrative

91

(91)

-



64

(64)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 924

$ (924)

$ -



$ 674

$ (674)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2023 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2023

$ 869



































Fiscal 2024

2,995



































Fiscal 2025

2,283



































Fiscal 2026

1,620



































Fiscal 2027

664



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Thereafter

1,641



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 10,707











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 14.5% and 18.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.4% and 19.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful





























































ORACLE CORPORATION















Q3 FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)



















Nine Months Ended February 28,

% Increase



% Increase (Decrease)





% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant



2023 Revenues 2022 Revenues in US $ Currency (1) REVENUES













Cloud services and license support $ 25,938 72 % $ 22,562 74 % 15 % 20 %

Cloud license and on-premise license 3,627 10 % 3,339 11 % 9 % 14 %

Hardware 2,424 7 % 2,328 7 % 4 % 8 %

Services 4,129 11 % 2,371 8 % 74 % 82 %

Total revenues 36,118 100 % 30,600 100 % 18 % 23 % OPERATING EXPENSES













Cloud services and license support 5,606 16 % 3,778 12 % 48 % 53 %

Hardware 780 2 % 718 2 % 9 % 13 %

Services 3,448 10 % 1,984 7 % 74 % 82 %

Sales and marketing 6,544 18 % 5,811 19 % 13 % 17 %

Research and development 6,397 18 % 5,254 17 % 22 % 24 %

General and administrative 1,179 3 % 953 3 % 24 % 27 %

Amortization of intangible assets 2,712 7 % 882 3 % 207 % 208 %

Acquisition related and other (2) 140 0 % 4,707 16 % (97 %) (97 %)

Restructuring 359 1 % 89 0 % 303 % 340 %

Total operating expenses 27,165 75 % 24,176 79 % 12 % 15 % OPERATING INCOME 8,953 25 % 6,424 21 % 39 % 54 %

Interest expense (2,550) (7 %) (2,051) (7 %) 24 % 24 %

Non-operating expenses, net (386) (2 %) (348) (1 %) 11 % 10 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,017 16 % 4,025 13 % 49 % 75 %

Provision for income taxes 833 2 % 497 1 % 68 % 96 % NET INCOME $ 5,184 14 % $ 3,528 12 % 47 % 72 %















EARNINGS PER SHARE:













Basic $ 1.93

$ 1.30







Diluted $ 1.88

$ 1.26





WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:













Basic 2,692

2,711







Diluted 2,757

2,800





















































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the nine months ended February 28, 2023 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our total revenues by 5 percentage points, total operating expenses by 3 percentage points and operating income by 15 percentage points. (2) Acquisition related and other for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion.











































































ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q3 FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Nine Months Ended February 28,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2023





2023



2022





2022

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 36,118

$ -

$ 36,118



$ 30,600

$ -

$ 30,600

18 % 18 % 23 % 23 %











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 27,165

$ (5,794)

$ 21,371



$ 24,176

$ (7,578)

$ 16,598

12 % 29 % 15 % 33 %



Stock-based compensation (3)

2,583

(2,583)

-



1,900

(1,900)

-

36 % * 36 % *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

2,712

(2,712)

-



882

(882)

-

207 % * 208 % *



Acquisition related and other

140

(140)

-



4,707

(4,707)

-

(97 %) * (97 %) *



Restructuring

359

(359)

-



89

(89)

-

303 % * 340 % *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 8,953

$ 5,794

$ 14,747



$ 6,424

$ 7,578

$ 14,002

39 % 5 % 54 % 11 %

OPERATING MARGIN %

25 %





41 %



21 %





46 %

380 bp. (493) bp. 504 bp. (446) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 833

$ 1,457

$ 2,290



$ 497

$ 1,680

$ 2,177

68 % 5 % 96 % 12 %

NET INCOME

$ 5,184

$ 4,337

$ 9,521



$ 3,528

$ 5,898

$ 9,426

47 % 1 % 72 % 8 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.88





$ 3.45



$ 1.26





$ 3.37

49 % 3 % 74 % 9 %

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,757

-

2,757



2,800

-

2,800

(2 %) (2 %) (2 %) (2 %)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

















February 28,

2023



February 28,

2022

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 319

$ (319)

$ -



$ 145

$ (145)

$ -













Hardware

13

(13)

-



11

(11)

-













Services

99

(99)

-



49

(49)

-













Sales and marketing

433

(433)

-



328

(328)

-













Research and development

1,448

(1,448)

-



1,188

(1,188)

-













General and administrative

271

(271)

-



179

(179)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 2,583

$ (2,583)

$ -



$ 1,900

$ (1,900)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of February 28, 2023 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2023

$ 869



































Fiscal 2024

2,995



































Fiscal 2025

2,283



































Fiscal 2026

1,620



































Fiscal 2027

664



































Fiscal 2028

635



































Thereafter

1,641



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 10,707











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.8% and 12.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.4% and 18.8% in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was primarily due to the net tax effects related to stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related and other items, including the net tax effects for litigation related charges (refer to Appendix A for additional information), and the net tax effects on amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful















































































































































ORACLE CORPORATION













Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















February 28, May 31,





2023 2022 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,219

$ 21,383



Marketable securities 550

519



Trade receivables, net 6,213

5,953



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,714

3,778





Total Current Assets 18,696

31,633

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 16,345

9,716



Intangible assets, net 10,707

1,440



Goodwill, net 61,499

43,811



Deferred tax assets 12,153

12,782



Other non-current assets 12,220

9,915





Total Non-Current Assets 112,924

77,664

TOTAL ASSETS $ 131,620

$ 109,297

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 5,415

$ 3,749



Accounts payable 1,610

1,317



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,736

1,944



Deferred revenues 8,598

8,357



Other current liabilities 5,521

4,144





Total Current Liabilities 22,880

19,511

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 86,396

72,110



Income taxes payable 11,335

12,210



Deferred tax liabilities 6,814

6,031



Other non-current liabilities 6,107

5,203





Total Non-Current Liabilities 110,652

95,554

Stockholders' Deficit (1,912)

(5,768)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 131,620

$ 109,297











































ORACLE CORPORATION











Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)

















Nine Months Ended

February 28,



2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 5,184

$ 3,528

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 1,810

1,409

Amortization of intangible assets 2,712

882

Deferred income taxes (1,253)

(983)

Stock-based compensation 2,583

1,900

Other, net 487

82

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net 460

652

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 515

71

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (783)

(683)

Decrease in income taxes payable (453)

(661)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 256

(643)

Net cash provided by operating activities 11,518

5,554

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (921)

(10,134)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 552

25,735

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,721)

(132)

Capital expenditures (6,782)

(3,088)

Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (34,872)

12,381

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (1,150)

(15,654)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 759

357

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (1,040)

(1,011)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (2,586)

(2,603)

Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments 1,874

-

Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs 33,494

-

Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings (21,050)

(5,750)

Other, net 49

(439)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 10,350

(25,100)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (160)

(251)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,164)

(7,416)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,383

30,098

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,219

$ 22,682







































































ORACLE CORPORATION Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2023





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 15,325 $ 10,255 $ 10,396 $ 9,539 $ 10,542 $ 15,073 $ 15,503

























Capital Expenditures (2,761) (3,118) (3,805) (4,511) (5,168) (6,678) (8,205)

























Free Cash Flow $ 12,564 $ 7,137 $ 6,591 $ 5,028 $ 5,374 $ 8,395 $ 7,298

























% Growth over prior year 9 % (41 %) (49 %) (63 %) (57 %) 18 % 11 %















































GAAP Net Income $ 13,952 $ 10,262 $ 7,560 $ 6,717 $ 5,808 $ 8,797 $ 8,373

























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 90 % 70 % 87 % 75 % 93 % 95 % 87 %















































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.



























































































ORACLE CORPORATION

Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)





































Fiscal 2022









Fiscal 2023





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services $ 2,461 $ 2,667 $ 2,791 $ 2,890 $ 10,809

$ 3,579 $ 3,813 $ 4,053

$ 11,445



License support 4,910 4,887 4,846 4,722 19,365

4,838 4,785 4,870

14,493



Cloud services and license support 7,371 7,554 7,637 7,612 30,174

8,417 8,598 8,923

25,938



Cloud license and on-premise license 813 1,237 1,289 2,539 5,878

904 1,435 1,288

3,627



Hardware 763 767 798 856 3,183

763 850 811

2,424



Services 781 802 789 833 3,205

1,361 1,392 1,376

4,129





Total revenues $ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513 $ 11,840 $ 42,440

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398

$ 36,118

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services 19 % 22 % 24 % 19 % 21 %

45 % 43 % 45 %

45 %



License support 1 % (1 %) (3 %) (5 %) (2 %)

(1 %) (2 %) 0 %

(1 %)



Cloud services and license support 6 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 5 %

14 % 14 % 17 %

15 %



Cloud license and on-premise license (8 %) 13 % 1 % 18 % 9 %

11 % 16 % 0 %

9 %



Hardware (6 %) (9 %) (3 %) (3 %) (5 %)

0 % 11 % 2 %

4 %



Services 8 % 7 % 7 % 3 % 6 %

74 % 74 % 74 %

74 %





Total revenues 4 % 6 % 4 % 5 % 5 %

18 % 18 % 18 %

18 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services 18 % 22 % 26 % 22 % 22 %

50 % 48 % 48 %

49 %



License support (1 %) (1 %) 0 % (1 %) (1 %)

4 % 4 % 3 %

4 %



Cloud services and license support 5 % 6 % 8 % 7 % 6 %

20 % 20 % 20 %

20 %



Cloud license and on-premise license (9 %) 16 % 4 % 25 % 12 %

19 % 23 % 4 %

14 %



Hardware (7 %) (8 %) 1 % 2 % (3 %)

5 % 16 % 4 %

8 %



Services 7 % 7 % 11 % 7 % 8 %

84 % 83 % 80 %

82 %





Total revenues 2 % 6 % 7 % 10 % 7 %

23 % 25 % 21 %

23 %

































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES

























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 3,041 $ 3,149 $ 3,187 $ 3,235 $ 12,612

$ 4,016 $ 4,080 $ 4,166

$ 12,262



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,330 4,405 4,450 4,377 17,562

4,401 4,518 4,757

13,676





Total cloud services and license support revenues $ 7,371 $ 7,554 $ 7,637 $ 7,612 $ 30,174

$ 8,417 $ 8,598 $ 8,923

$ 25,938

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 8 % 9 % 8 % 6 % 8 %

32 % 30 % 31 %

31 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 5 % 5 % 3 % 1 % 3 %

2 % 3 % 7 %

4 %





Total cloud services and license support revenues 6 % 6 % 5 % 3 % 5 %

14 % 14 % 17 %

15 %

































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 7 % 8 % 10 % 9 % 8 %

37 % 35 % 33 %

35 %



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 3 % 5 % 7 % 5 % 5 %

7 % 9 % 10 %

9 %





Total cloud services and license support revenues 5 % 6 % 8 % 7 % 6 %

20 % 20 % 20 %

20 %

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas $ 5,321 $ 5,736 $ 5,849 $ 6,774 $ 23,679

$ 7,192 $ 7,786 $ 7,671

$ 22,649



Europe/Middle East/Africa 2,784 2,953 3,014 3,260 12,011

2,691 2,895 3,067

8,653



Asia Pacific 1,623 1,671 1,650 1,806 6,750

1,562 1,594 1,660

4,816





Total revenues $ 9,728 $ 10,360 $ 10,513 $ 11,840 $ 42,440

$ 11,445 $ 12,275 $ 12,398

$ 36,118































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.















(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022 and 2021 for the fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q3 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. For all periods presented, acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 , acquisition related and other expenses substantially consisted of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion that we generally do not expect to recur, and we consider the $4.7 billion of litigation related charges to be outside our ordinary course of business based on the following considerations: (i) the unprecedented nature of the litigation related charges including the nature and size of the damages awarded; (ii) the dissimilarity of this litigation and related charges to recurring litigation of which we are a party in our normal business course for which any and all such charges are included in our GAAP operating results and non-GAAP measures; (iii) the complexity of the case; (iv) the counterparty involved; and (v) our expectation that litigation related charges of this nature will not recur in future periods; amongst other factors. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

