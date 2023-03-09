LAKELAND, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, a leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, ranks Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at No. 44 on its list of the Best Undergraduate Business Schools of 2023.

Poets&Quants Names FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business a Top Undergraduate Program (PRNewswire)

Florida Southern jumped 24 spots in this year's rankings to No. 44, the highest ranking in the five years that FSC has made the list. FSC debuted at No. 83 in 2019.

Florida Southern is one of only three schools in Florida to be included in this year's rankings. The College is the second highest-ranking private institution in the state, and is positioned ahead of business powerhouses such as Carnegie Mellon's Tepper Business School and Eller College of Management at University of Arizona.

"Poets&Quants are particularly unique rankings as they were launched to help students make the best possible choice for undergraduate business education," explains Dr. Michael Weber, dean of FSC's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Our inclusion on this prestigious list is validation of our program quality by industry experts."

Considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, Poets&Quants ranks schools using admissions standards, career outcomes, and firsthand student experiences. This year, Poets & Quants surveyed graduates of the Class of 2020 on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network.

The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise appeals to future business leaders with the highly personalized, hands-on opportunities the faculty provide.

"Faculty are vital to students. They serve as instructors and mentors," says Katie Sharp, an accounting major from Iota, La. "They connect us with opportunities to apply what we're learning and provide a network that will help us get good jobs in the future."

As an undergraduate, Sharp has been able to travel abroad, mingle with leaders of Fortune 500 companies, intern with an international accounting firm, and secure a job there for when she graduates in December.

The exceptional preparation FSC graduates receive is not only noted by guidebooks such as Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and Colleges of Distinction but is also accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Less than five percent of the world's business programs hold this prestigious accreditation and those that do produce highly skilled graduates and more desirable graduates in the job market.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College