A-GAME BEVERAGES, INC. EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION INTO ARIZONA

Kalil Bottling Co. is now the exclusive distributor of the premium sports hydration drink in Arizona

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "A-GAME" Beverages, Inc. signs a deal with Kalil Bottling Co. to bring its full lineup of premium sports beverages to retail stores across Arizona, beginning in April 2023.

"A-GAME is an excellent addition to our winning brand portfolio."

"Our Kalil Bottling Co. team is excited that A-GAME reached out to Kalil to distribute their new hydration beverage in the entire State of Arizona. Our companies recognize in each other the potential for developing A-GAME, and we are anxious to begin," said John Kalil, president of Kalil Bottling Co.

Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious flavors.

"A-GAME is a quality, better-for-you, premium sports hydration beverage with great packaging and an incredibly experienced and talented leadership team. A-GAME is ready and willing to invest at a high level to develop the brand in the Arizona market," said Ray Wheeler, vice president of marketing, Kalil Bottling Co. "This, along with Kalil Bottling's experience in developing winning brands like SoBE, Vitamin Water, Monster Energy and BODYARMOR, is a recipe for success. We are very excited to compete in the isotonic/sports beverage space again. A-GAME is an excellent addition to our winning brand portfolio."

"As a nationally recognized leader in beverage distribution, we are proud to join Kalil's stellar product lineup, " Randall F. Greene, chief executive officer and co-founder, A-GAME Beverages, Inc. said. "We are excited to expand our footprint into Arizona and look forward to the same fast growth and positive feedback we've received from consumers across the county."

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball All-Star, chairman and co-founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor and Board of Directors member, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera and professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. A-GAME is also in its second year of a multi-year contract as the lead sponsor of the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series held at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Lisa Leet at lleet@drinkagame.com.

