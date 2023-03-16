FarmRaiser Announces Rebrand as RaiserHQ

Leading Product Fundraising Platform Introduces a New Product, Visual Identity, and Website to Offer More Digital Fundraising Experiences

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its success in revolutionizing product fundraising by emphasizing healthy, local, and sustainable products, farmRaiser is pleased to announce its brand expansion as RaiserHQ. Since inception, the company has worked to further the idea that profits and social impact can go hand in hand. With this in mind, the new RaiserHQ brand identity broadens the company's product offering to meet the diverse challenges of ever-growing community organizations, as well as mid-sized and national businesses.

The rebrand comes as the company positions itself to better serve fundraisers of all kinds. The change expands the company's digital experience to RaiserHQ with enhanced resources and a new, fresh, and engaging website. This continues the company's focus on mutual responsibility to drive better results for all through greater efficiency, effectiveness, and enjoyable experiences. The RaiserHQ family of brands will consist of multiple platforms for different fundraising opportunities, all utilizing the word 'raiser' within each subsidiary brand to align the product suite expansion under a familiar, common identity.

The first expansion already in market is a white label platform under the new flagship RaiserHQ brand that provides a "product-fundraising-in-a-box" solution for larger businesses and organizations interested in using automated tools for digital fundraising campaign management while maintaining their proprietary brand identity.

"We are excited to grow our mission and enhance our brand partnerships by offering an even better experience for the businesses and organizations that positively impact American communities in an even bigger way," said Mariana LaFianza, Head of Operations and white label product lead.

While the RaiserHQ name and brand are evolving to add more fundraising solutions, the focus remains the same: RaiserHQ is committed to digitizing fundraising efforts to enable community organizations, the businesses that back them, and their supporters to enhance results in their own unique ways.

For more information, visit raiserhq.com

