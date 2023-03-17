Fisher Investments Recognized for Excellence in Early Career Hiring

Firm was named a 2023 Campus Forward Award Winner by RippleMatch

CAMAS, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named a 2023 Campus Forward Award winner by RippleMatch, marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized for excellence in early career hiring.

Campus Forward Award winners were selected for their commitment to seeking out and hiring early career talent, their emphasis on diversity and inclusion, and investments in nurturing and retaining the next generation of talent. Fisher Investments was recognized in the Mid-Size Career Programs category.

"We're proud to be named as one of RippleMatch's Campus Forward award winners," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "We believe our ability to recruit and retain talented and passionate people is a key factor in helping our clients attain their investment goals."

The Campus Forward Awards recognize early career and university recruiting teams of all sizes with standout programs. To be considered, early-career hiring teams must fill out a detailed application about their recruitment strategies, candidate experience, early career programs, and equitable hiring processes. Neither Fisher Investments nor its affiliates paid any fee to apply or be considered for the RippleMatch awards.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

