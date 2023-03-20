The 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival kicks off in Licang, Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, the 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival officially kicked off in Licang district of Qingdao, Shandong province. The district boasts a stunning 53-hectare plum blossom garden, surrounded by breathtaking natural landscapes.

This year's festival is expected to run through April 16 and offers a range of activities, including flower appreciation, tourism, leisure, and cultural exchanges. Guided by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee and sponsored by the Qingdao Cultural and Tourism Bureau and Licang government, the event aims to promote the integration of culture and tourism. It is part of a three-year campaign to boost the local tourism sector and also hails the upcoming 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference.

To mark the launch of the event, a promotional video was shown, introducing Licang's cultural and tourism strengths. This was followed by a captivating gala featuring singing, dancing, martial arts and drum performances. The ceremony also showcased a dozen intangible cultural heritage items, including sugar-figure blowing, dough modelling and smoke painting.

In addition to the festivities, the organizers have promoted five sightseeing routes in Licang district, encouraging both locals and tourists to experience the charm of spring and explore the beauty of the area.

Overall, the 23rd China Qingdao Plum Blossom Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of culture, nature and tourism, providing a platform for visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the region and create lasting memories.

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center