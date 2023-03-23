PopSockets Partners With Secret Walls for a New Artist Residency Series

New creative initiative will bring exclusive artwork into PopSockets' customizer program for consumers to enjoy

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital lifestyle and mobile accessory brand, PopSockets , today announced a new partnership with Secret Walls , the live art entertainment brand, for an Artist Residency series that will bring custom and exclusive content into PopSockets' relaunched customizer program. The PopSockets x Secret Walls partnership will kick off with Los Angeles based artist Nina Palomba .

This new creative initiative with Secret Walls artists will bring exclusive artwork into PopSockets’ customizer program for consumers to enjoy (PRNewswire)

To align with Secret Walls' Support Your Local Artist (SYLA) initiative and the new Artist Residency series, PopSockets will work alongside Nina and two other to-be-announced artists to create and upload exclusive artwork to the digital customizer program, expanding the reach of these artists like never before. Beginning May 7th, consumers will be able to sport Nina's unique artwork style of street and pop art on their phone with a custom phone case, wallet or grip, with new artists' work being uploaded to the platform every six weeks.

"We're thrilled to have PopSockets onboard to help us kick off the new Artist Residency here at Secret Walls," said Kevin Collins, CEO of Secret Walls. "This unique partnership gives us a platform to further highlight our SYLA initiative by sharing our talented artists' work in new ways across the world through PopSockets' customizer program. To have a partner like PopSockets so involved and eager to work with our local artists has been amazing and we can't wait to see what we're able to create together."

Celebrated for transforming the art industry with its competitive live paint battles, Secret Walls was the perfect partner for PopSockets to work with to bring new and innovative forms of self-expression to the phone accessory industry. With a refreshed customizer program, PopSockets will now be able to offer consumers even more ways to both express themselves while supporting local artists, and play artist themselves by creating one-of-a-kind phone accessories using the exclusive stickers to seamlessly mesh together the worlds of tech and art.

"Self-expression is the spirit behind our product, which is why it means so much to us to collaborate with Secret Walls on their Artist Residency series and support their creative community," said Karishma Desai, Director of Talent Partnerships at PopSockets. "We have some exciting moments planned for this year that will allow us to amplify different artists through our customizer program and we want to empower PopSockets consumers to get involved too."

Over the course of the partnership, PopSockets will also be showing up at Secret Walls in real life as the creative incubator reopens its doors to the Los Angeles-based headquarters. Through extensive community programming and ongoing events, such as art workshops, artist markets and Secret Walls Academy, which features artists teaching the next generation how to pursue their love of art and make a career out of it, locals and visitors alike will be able to immerse themselves in this unique partnership and experience a PopSockets-branded space with exclusive product on display.

For more information on the PopSockets x Secret Walls Artist Residency series, exclusive customizer content and product offerings, please visit PopSockets.com .

Media Contacts:

5W Public Relations

popsockets@5wpr.com

PopSockets

pr@popsockets.com

PopSockets logo (PRNewsfoto/PopSockets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PopSockets