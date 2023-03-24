This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including a statement on Black women's body autonomy and states' efforts to combat the literacy crisis.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Report: As US Economy Grapples with Nearly 11 Million Unfilled Jobs, Immigration Reform is Critical
Making the challenge all the more difficult are troubling demographic trends: As the US population ages and birth rates decline, labor shortages will only intensify without immigration being part of the solution.
- Black Women's Health Imperative releases statement as attacks on Black women's body autonomy erupt during Women's History Month
"All women – no matter their race or ethnicity – are now forced to acknowledge that we exist in a political and judicial environment that intentionally and openly disregards the body autonomy of women, and Black women in particular…Human rights are being both questioned and challenged nationally," said Dr. Ifeoma C. Udoh, Executive Vice President of Policy, Advocacy & Science at the Black Women's Health Imperative.
- New Farmers Feed America Coalition Calls for a Strong 2023 Farm Bill with Robust Funding for Both Agriculture and Nutrition
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said, "By supporting programs and policies that move healthy food from farms to families facing hunger, Congress can strengthen U.S. agriculture and help ensure families have the food they need to thrive."
- The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation grants LISC $1.5 million to renovate sports space for youth in under-resourced communities
"Sports programs and recreational space can be catalytic for young people," said Beverly Smith, LISC vice president. "It gives youth who live in under-resourced areas a better opportunity to thrive, and it contributes to the overall health and vibrancy of the surrounding community."
- Columbia University Publishes Sweeping Racial Justice Report, Uncovering Inequality
"It is my hope that Uncovering Inequality and our team's research over the last two years will spur a conversation about building a more equitable society," said Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School.
- Primrose Schools® Students Combat Literacy Crisis & Give Back to Local Communities through Nationwide Book Drive
Throughout the month of February, Primrose Schools students and families donated new and used books to support equitable, lifelong literacy and give back to local communities across the country.
- Five-in-Six Americans Favor Constitutional Amendment on Term Limits for Members of Congress, New UMD Survey Finds
Passing a constitutional amendment to establish term limits in Congress was favored by 83% of registered voters nationally, with little difference between partisans: 86% of Republicans, 80% of Democrats and 84% of independents.
- Block MEMS Awarded $2.2 Million Contract to Supply Advanced Spectrometer for the U.S. Navy
The instrument incorporates the most advanced infrared detectors and lasers to help Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) accomplish its mission.
- CIEE Celebrates the 2023 Frederick Douglass Global Fellows
The outstanding students of color selected for this prestigious award were chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to advancing peace in our world by building bridges between people with different viewpoints.
- Free Florida Reading Program Partners with Local Fifth Grader and Inspiring Professionals to Boost State Literacy Rates
A first-of-its-kind statewide literacy program, New Worlds Reading received bipartisan support in the Florida legislature and was created to tackle this issue by delivering free books and reading activities directly to the doorsteps of eligible K-5th grade students.
- Champions for Cures and Marc "Silvy" Silverman of ESPN 1000 Are Supporting Local Families Fighting Cancer
The partnership between Champions for Cures and Marc "Silvy" Silverman kicked off on February 23, 2023, and will include a series of public service announcements, social media campaigns, and live events to engage and inspire the community.
- Give Kids The World Village for Critically Ill Children and Their Families Debuts Relaxation Spa For Wish Parents, Adult Family Members and Caregivers
Underscoring its commitment to create magical experiences and unforgettable memories for every member of the family, Give Kids The World Village (GKTW) has announced the opening of Olivia's Oasis – a relaxation spa dedicated exclusively to wish parents, adult family members and caregivers.
Read more of the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNpolicy on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire