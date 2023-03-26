ITALMOPA BRINGS BACK THE JOY OF BRUNCHING WITH ORGANIC FLOUR AND SEMOLINA RECIPES THAT ARE BETTER FOR YOU AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Just in time for Spring and Easter celebrations, the 'Pure Flour From Europe' program debuts healthy and sustainable brunch recipes

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Milling Industry Association (ITALMOPA) is reviving the art of brunching with "farm to fork" certified organic ingredients that bring awareness to what is good and healthy. As part of its "Pure Flower From Europe" program, ITALMOPA invites professional chefs, bakers, and foodie consumers to discover the benefits of Italian and European flour at their next brunch.

Pure Flour from Europe explains: "The brunch tradition dates back to 19th-century English aristocracy and gained popularity in the United States in the 1930s," said Manuela Barzan of ITALMOPA. "By the 1970s, the rich and famous — who socialized until dawn and woke for breakfast at lunch — glamorized brunch."

Today's consumers crave glamour but are unwilling to forgo healthy eating or good-for-the-planet practices. ITALMOPA's Pure Flour from Europe program, co-sponsored by the European Union, addresses their needs. EU flour products are celebrated worldwide for their superior taste, enhanced nutritional value, versatility in cooking and baking, exceptional quality, and limited impact on environmental resources.

Spring and its host of social celebrations featuring food blossom with opportunities to incorporate Italian and EU organic flour and organic semolina into brunch tables laden with savory and sweet dishes. Luscious bread, tarts, biscuits, crackers, waffles and more are simple to make, rewarding to share with family and friends, and connect brunchers to the gifts of nature. Pair with organic yogurt, fruit, meat or fish, cheese and eggs to create a relaxing meal rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and secondary phytochemicals,

Discover Flour from Europe brunch recipes at www.pureflourfromeurope.eu

About ITALMOPA

Founded in 1958 and based in Rome, ITALMOPA represents 82 companies across Italy that mill soft and durum wheat for the production of flour and semolina for pasta, breads, pastries, pizza and more. Learn more at pureflourfromeurope.com.

