Baseus is Putting Accent to These Lineups

Baseus is spotlighting the PowerCombo & Bowie series for 2023.

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, the leading consumer electronics brand is spotlighting its PowerCombo and Bowie series along with its top-ranked power banks.

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 bearing in mind "Simple for More", creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. The brand provides digital power strips, TWS earbuds, PD power banks, USB C hubs, fast chargers, and more consumer electronics. It integrates design, research and development, production and sales.

Whether you value minimalism or cutting-edge features, there is a Baseus product that evokes your style.

PowerCombo power strips are presumably the next-gen charging solution, combining charger and power strip. It's an all-in-one energy center built with multiple smart protections to keep devices safe all the way, featuring AC outlets, USB-C plus USB-A ports as well as PD charging cable fitted in one pack to charge and power devices — overall redefining its kinds.

Baseus offers digital power strips in both low and high power output versions to meet specific needs of every user. The low output versions are designed to charge essential devices for daily use, whereas the high output ones provide more fast charging ports to accommodate multiple hungrier devices.

Bluetooth earbuds titled "Bowie" are relatively competitive with fine-tuned features such as providing upscaled sound quality thanks to the larger driver coils enhancing the sound, the bass and trebles. Earbuds' ANC noise canceling goes up to -48dB which meet the highest standard while certain are powered with Baseus' spatial audio technology developed based on professional study delivering an unparalleled in-depth listening experience, and shaped to fit snug and secure allowing users to get the most out of their investment.

Baseus power banks come in a range of capacity from 5,000 to 30,000mAh and a power output going up to 100W to suit different needs. There are 3 major lineups where Amblight series focuses on larger capacity and various ports, Adaman series aiming on fast charging and metal casing for better heat dissipation, and the Blade series more about thin form factor yet powerful providing 100W high output ideal to have for charging your laptop on the go.

Products under these series names are already available, and Baseus is about to introduce newcomers this year. To learn more about Baseus, you are welcome to visit www.baseus.com.

Media contact:

Name: Roy Liao

Phone: +1 213-512-7063

Email: pr@baseus.com

View original content:

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd