Sustainability strategy drives double-digit annual growth in ENERGY STAR certified models

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Electrolux Group Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award (PRNewswire)

As a leading home appliance manufacturer, Electrolux Group makes energy efficiency a priority across all of its key product categories as evidenced by its double-digit annual growth in the number of ENERGY STAR certified models it offers across its Frigidaire and Electrolux brands. These products offer consumers innovative solutions and appliances that make their lives easier in ways that make life better for all, such as reducing energy and water consumption.

"At Electrolux Group, we've adopted a bold 2030 sustainability framework that serves as our benchmark to ensure we're providing highly efficient products that benefit not only our consumers, but also the environment," said Tara Helms, head of Sustainability for Electrolux Group North America. "This recognition is both rewarding and affirming and is one of many proof points that indicate we're aligned with our core business strategy: to be an organization that shapes living for the better in the way it operates and designs, manufactures and sells its products."

Last year, the company was awarded 12 ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology awards, a recognition reserved for products that are on the cutting-edge of environmental performance.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2022, Electrolux Group in North America had sales of $4.7 billion and employed more than 11,000 people. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

