WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Agents Acceptance Corporation (GAAC), a leading regional premium finance company, announced today that it has chosen Input 1 Payments to process credit and debit card payments for its premium finance business.

General Agents Acceptance Corporation (GAAC) chooses Input 1 Payments as its digital payment platform (PRNewswire)

We didn't need to explain our business to Input 1; they easily understood our challenges and the best solution to those needs. - Sharon Friedson , GAAC President

The insurance industry comprises multiple sectors, each with its nuances. The premium financing sector provides policyholders with flexible installment payment terms that allow them to significantly reduce upfront expenses, strategically leverage their capital resources, and purchase the needed coverage amidst rising policy costs. GAAC wanted to find a payment solution provider within the insurance and premium finance space that understood the market and could work with their existing technology provider to achieve a seamless integration. With Input 1's knowledge and expertise, GAAC was able to integrate the Input 1 payment solution in less than 90 days.

"We did our research on the available payment platforms in the insurance industry and quickly realized that Input 1 Payments was the platform that checked off all our needs," said Sharon Friedson, President of GAAC. "What I particularly appreciated about Input 1 is that they were not trying to sell us a full-blown management solution but rather help us answer our specific needs. We didn't need to explain our business to Input 1; they easily understood our challenges and the best solution to those needs. They knew exactly what we needed, and they delivered."

"Being in the insurance billing, payments, and premium finance space for over 30 years gives Input 1 a unique perspective in understanding our customers' business. For GAAC, our Input 1 Payments solution will allow all their users to easily and securely make credit and debit card payments within GAAC's web portals," said Jeff Greenbaum, CIO of Input 1. "We are excited to work with Sharon Friedson, Jennifer Rauch, and the team at GAAC to ensure their customers receive a safe, convenient, and secure payment experience."

General Agents Acceptance Corporation has been a well-respected regional premium finance company for over 25 years. A family-owned company that values its employees and customers equally, GAAC has grown steadily over the years to provide highly flexible premium finance products and services to the insurance marketplace.

Input 1 is a leading digital billing and payment solution provider to North American insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contacts:

General Agents Acceptance Corporation

1-800-470-9674

pfa@mygaac.com

Input 1

Marketing Department

1-888-882-2554

info@input1.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Input 1