Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Five New Varieties of Canned Seafood

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of five new varieties of Canned Seafood to its line of Natural Grocers® Brand Products, the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking for convenient, nutrient-dense sources of protein can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Albacore and Skipjack Tuna, Wild Pink Salmon and two varieties of Wild Sardines at an Always Affordable PriceSM.

Five new varieties of wild-caught and sustainably harvested canned seafood are now available at Natural Grocers.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "We're proud to offer our customers these affordable, premium-quality products that meet our rigorous Fish and Seafood Standards. In addition to prioritizing wild-caught and sustainably harvested fish and seafood, our vendor partners with small-scale fisheries, using practices that protect juvenile fish and unintended species from harvest. Red-listed species on the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch are never used, because we choose to be responsible for the impact our Natural Grocers Brand Products make every step of the way, from the ocean to your table."

These globally sourced, Non-GMO Verified seafood shelf staples join the Natural Grocers Brand Product line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

Natural Grocers Brand Albacore and Skipjack Tuna

100% Pole and Line Wild Caught

Globally Sourced

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Salt Added

Packed in Water

Available in 5 oz., Non-BPA Lined Cans

Natural Grocers Brand Wild Pink Salmon

100% Wild Caught and Sustainably Harvested

Globally Sourced

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Salt Added

Packed in Water

Fully Cooked

Available in 6 oz., Non-BPA Lined Cans

Natural Grocers Brand Wild Sardines

100% Wild Caught and Sustainably Harvested

Globally Sourced

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten-Free

Kosher

No Salt Added

Packed in Water or Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Available in 4.375 oz., Non-BPA Lined Cans

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Products Line include items such as new varieties of wild-caught, sustainably harvested Natural Grocers Brand Frozen Prepared Seafood, Organic Mustard, Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salts, and several new flavors of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bars.

Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable Prices℠ to the house brand line. Coming soon: Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Spring Water in non-BPA lined aluminum bottles.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

