THX Ltd. and SEI Robotics Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring High-Quality Homatics Audio Devices to the Pay-TV Market

Homatics to bring first Tuned by THX™ speakers to the Pay-TV Market improving audio fidelity of home theater enjoyment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Robotics, one of Google and Netflix's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners and the key OEM partner of Homatics providing hardware development and integration, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring high-quality audio products to Pay-TV customers. These innovative Homatics audio products, expected to launch this spring, will be Tuned by THX™ and will complement the traditional set-top-box hardware, providing Pay-TV subscribers with a flexible option to upgrade their living room entertainment experience.

"Through this partnership with THX, we are excited to help Pay-TV operators deliver products that provide higher quality entertainment closer to a cinematic experience," said James Wen, co-founder, Homatics. "We selected THX as our audio partner because of their long legacy and excellent track record with delivering cutting-edge solutions for home entertainment devices."

Tuned by THX™ provides corrective EQ and dynamics parameters for the best listening experience at all volume levels, for the best right-out-of-the-box fidelity for enjoying music, movies, games, sporting events and more. This includes per-channel transducer compensation to align the overall acoustic performance to best match the target THX audio frequency response curve. It also addresses issues that arise with variability that occurs among different speaker drivers and components, and ensures quality regardless of volume, thus optimizing the performance of the device.

"Bringing the artists' true vision to consumers of entertainment remains our core mission, as it has been for the past forty years since we launched THX Certified cinemas worldwide," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer of THX. "Homatics and SEI Robotics are driving development of leading-edge content delivery systems to homes through Pay-TV operators worldwide, and we are pleased to be aligned on this mission. We are proud to partner with Homatics to deliver the first such Tuned by THX Pay-TV audio device to market."

The Tuned by THX Homatics speaker systems are expected to be available for distribution in the Pay-TV cable and satellite TV operators' markets as early as spring 2023. The companies are also expected to market related products in the retail channel later in the year. For further information or for pre-orders, please visit https://www.homatics.com/ Further information about THX is available at thx.com.

About Homatics

Homatics is an international smart home theater brand dedicated to providing audiophiles and movie lovers with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Our smart home theater products range from 2.0 to 5.1.4 channels, delivering true stereo sound and panoramic surround sound that transports you into the content. Our humanized design and plug-in-and-play products through wireless and seamless connections make it simple for you to enjoy theater-quality entertainment in the comfort of your own home via voice or RCU control. Additionally, with our unique Humming EQ feature, users can enjoy a personalized audio-visual experience that's truly one-of-a-kind.

At Homatics we're always pushing the boundaries of innovation and constantly launching new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality Intelligent lifestyles. For more information, visit https://www.homatics.com/, find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077961202483), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/homaticsofficial/), and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/HomaticsBrand).

About SEI Robotics

Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google and Netflix's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. For more information, visit www.seirobotics.net. Find us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/sei-robotics/)

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and follow us on Twitter.

THX, Tuned by THX, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

