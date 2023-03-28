Transform Kicks Off 2023 Conference in Las Vegas with Focus on Future of Work

Global people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors from over 30 countries add their voice to the discussions shaping the new world of work.

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform , the premier ecosystem connecting people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the future of work, officially kicked off its annual Transform conference today at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The conference, which takes place March 27-29, 2023, will facilitate immersive conversations and activations that will educate how policies, technologies, and programs of modern enterprise are forming and fuel new investments and commercial relationships.

Transform is a breath of fresh air for anyone that is shaping the new world of work.

This year's agenda includes more than 100 sessions covering social impact, workplace transformation, talent practices, implications of generative AI, leadership, DEIB, L&D, total rewards innovation, culture, data and more. Speakers include:

Jeffrey Katzenberg , Founder and Managing Partner, WndrCo

Kate Kellogg , COO EA Studios, Electronic Arts

Jyoti Chopra , Chief People, Inclusion, and Sustainability Officer, MGM Resorts International

Nilay Shah , Managing Director, Delta Air Lines

Briana van Strijp , CEO, Anthemis

Jolen Anderson , Global Head of Human Resources, Corporate Responsibility and Philanthropy, BNY Mellon

Mike Theilmann , EVP & CHRO, Albertsons Companies

"Transform is a breath of fresh air for anyone – executives, investors, and entrepreneurs – that is shaping the new world of work," said Jason Corsello, General Partner at Acadian Ventures. "We can't wait to return this year to meet some of the new pioneering startups in the industry and learn from progressive thinkers and HR leaders building the future today."

Transform 2023 brings together more than 2,000 leaders from over 30 countries to explore people-centered approaches to a wide-range of topics. Attendees have the opportunity to experience the Transform Portal, in partnership with Shared_Studios, which uses immersive audio and video technology to bring in experts from Rwanda, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and South Africa, to lead important conversations on migration, climate change and human rights.

Additional event highlights include:

Office Hours: No appointment necessary for startup founders to meet with top investors.

Music: Live performances from local Las Vegas musicians as well as members of the Transform community throughout the event to bring attendees together on a human level.

Book Spotlights: Attendees will hear firsthand from transformative authors with newly released books and have the ability to get a signed copy.

