CLUB CAR LAUNCHES NEW U.S. STREET LEGAL UTILITY VEHICLE

The Club Car Urban is designed with distinctive quality for last mile delivery providing a 100% electric commercial on-road transportation solution.

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles, is rolling out its latest street-legal electric vehicle, the Club Car Urban LSV and XR that are now available through our commercial distributor network in North America.

The new Urban platform expands Club Car’s leading electric vehicle portfolio, which has been prominent in commercial markets for decades. (PRNewswire)

The new Club Car Urban brings a unique utility vehicle solution addressing versatile commercial market needs.

The new Urban platform expands Club Car's leading electric vehicle portfolio, which has been prominent in commercial markets for decades. Featuring automotive styling, ergonomic design, a top speed of 25 mph for use on roads, and the ability to customize the vehicle for specific needs, the new Club Car Urban brings a unique utility vehicle solution addressing needs for large campuses, last mile delivery, municipalities, and hospitality spaces.

"We are very excited to expand Club Car's electric vehicle portfolio," said Mark Wagner, President of Club Car. "Our industrial and commercial customer's looking for safe, on-road transportation that is street-legal, 100% electric and a low-cost solution will find the Urban to be the ideal fit."

In addition to the versatility of configurations available, one of the many benefits of the Club Car Urban is the low operational costs when compared to pickup trucks or vans. The Club Car Urban is available in several different lithium-ion battery options, which enables fast and efficient charging, reducing operating expenses. The vehicle also sets the standard for safety in its class, with customers benefitting from its automotive-grade features, which includes roll over protection, 3-point safety belts and Club Car's extensive testing processes.

"Today, most campus operations teams use pickup trucks to address their facility management needs," said Jeff Tyminski, Vice President of Product Management at Club Car. "This is the wrong tool for many jobs. A blended fleet of traditional pickup trucks and electric utility vehicles would improve operational productivity while lowering ownership costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Following the acquisition of Garia and Melex in early 2022, Club Car has been steadily growing its line of compact vehicles for utility applications, including public sector, facility management, leisure and outdoor and last-mile delivery. The Club Car Urban comes as a street legal vehicle with the Urban LSV providing a top speed of 25 mph and a non-street legal vehicle option with the Urban XR providing a top speed of 19 mph. The Club Car Urban is offered with a pickup bed or van box while customers can choose the features and options that meet their needs such as different heater options, Bluetooth stereo, in cab refrigerator, first aid kit and fire extinguisher.

The Club Car Urban is currently available to purchase through our commercial dealer network and can be demoed at key scheduled events or through our dealers.

Full details are available on the new website www.clubcar.com.

About Club Car

With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior performance. As an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, Club Car is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

