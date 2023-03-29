MGMA and Jackson Physician Search Extend Partnership to Improve Physician Recruitment for Medical Practices

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and ATLANTA, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) today announced an extended executive partnership with Jackson Physician Search , a firm specializing in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers across the nation. The partnership, which is in its third consecutive year, connects MGMA members and medical practices with consultative resources and recruitment solutions that help drive efficiencies and increase the level of care patients receive.

MGMA is the nation's largest medical practice management association consisting of 15,000 group medical practices and more than 350,000 physicians. The association helps members innovate and improve profitability, and advocates extensively on regulatory and policy issues. Through its collaboration with Jackson Physician Search, MGMA members gain access to recruitment services and resources, such as educational webinars, podcasts and data-driven white papers, that offer insights to succeed in today's competitive employment market.

For more than 40 years, Jackson Physician Search has implemented proven recruitment strategies and personalized services for thousands of clients nationwide. The firm has a track record for connecting top-notch providers and medical leaders with professional opportunities and delivering on the toughest recruiting challenges, particularly as the industry faces staffing shortages.

The firm's collaboration with MGMA helps combat the current medical practice employment market by connecting association members with best-in-class medical professionals and providing resources to help navigate the competitive landscape.

"Today's healthcare environment is like nothing we have ever seen before and it's crucial to align with like-minded partners to tackle the physician shortage and tight employment landscape," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "Our partnership with Jackson Physician Search provides our members with the recruitment tools they need to conquer today's market quickly and cost-effectively."

"During a time when medical groups continue to face persistent staffing shortages, our all-digital, targeted sourcing strategy and unparalleled access to candidates allow us to more rapidly identify and recruit the right physician for the role," noted Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search and newly appointed member of the MGMA Board of Directors. "It's an honor to bring our recruitment solutions to MGMA members and work together to bring long-lasting, transformative change to the industry."

Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

