The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners Kicks off in Jinan Shandong

JINAN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners (CGBP), jointly organized by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People's Government, was held in Jinan, Shandong province , on March 29, 2023.

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners was held in Shandong (PRNewswire)

Gao Yunlong, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference ( CPPCC) and Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, attended and delivered a speech. Lin Wu, Secretary of Shandong Provincial Party Committee, delivered a welcome speech and announced the opening of the conference. Zhou Naixiang, Vice Secretary of Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the conference. Ge Huijun, Chairman of the CPPCC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Yang Dongqi, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial People's Congress attended the conference.

Gao Yunlong said that Shandong is committed to accelerate the construction of the close and cleaning government-business relationship, and create a business-friendly environment with more market-oriented, law-based and aligned with international levels for the facilitation of development and cooperation. He hopes that the entrepreneurs will take this conference as an opportunity to work together, achieve win-win development and reach more cooperation projects, to make greater contributions to build a modern Shandong.

Shandong Provincial Party Secretary Lin Wu, said that Shandong will always focus on the primary objective of high-quality development, the construction of a green and low-carbon economy, and high-quality development pilot zones, and strive to create new driving forces and new advantages for development. Shandong is willing to join hands with all entrepreneurs to expand a broader market, work on industrial upgrading, build a new innovation-driven ecology, develop with a new height of openness to the world, open for green transition, and create a mutually beneficial and win-win future.

This conference is themed with "Forging Partnerships for High-quality Development in Shandong". During the conference, many themed activities will be organized by 16 cities of Shandong. Six parallel forums were held in the morning, focusing on topics such as Replacement of Old Growth Drivers with New Ones and High-quality Development, Green and Low-carbon High-quality Development, Rural Revitalization in the Yellow River Basin. JD.com, Alibaba, Tiktok and other E-commerce platforms were invited to discuss how e-commerce can support rural revitalization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province