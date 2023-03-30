Arrowsgate partners with Crystal to enhance blockchain analytics and investigations technology

AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --UK-based cybersecurity consultants and investigators, Arrowsgate, have partnered with blockchain analytics specialist Crystal Blockchain to integrate advanced blockchain monitoring and investigative technology to scale its business globally.

Founded by former UK military specialists, Arrowsgate provides investigation services to a wide range of clients from individuals and corporates who are victims of cyber security breaches and related scams and hacks, to government agencies investigating highly organised and dangerous criminal groups.

Crystal's core product Crystal Expert is an all-in-one blockchain analytics tool for investigations, AML compliance and digital asset risk management, providing blockchain analytics and transaction monitoring for thousands of cryptocurrencies in real-time.

The blockchain analytics and investigations tool will help Arrowsgate identify information to track crypto related crimes more rapidly, helping to close investigations sooner.

Rob Moore, founder and director at Arrowsgate said, "With levels of cyber breaches and financial crime increasing at rates never seen before, the demand for asset recovery and investigations services for crimes related to crypto is at an all-time high. With Crystal, we will be able to service this demand more easily, saving hours on investigations time and easily provide evidence to support criminal investigations."

Marina Khaustova, CEO at Crystal said, "We are delighted to partner with Arrowsgate. Well-aware that more and more firms and individuals find themselves at the wrong end of a cyber security breach these days, we know our technology can facilitate faster investigations. At the same time, the demand from the public sector to help with large-scale, cross-border operations is also increasing, and we are pleased that both our technology and our unique and reliable data can be immensely valuable in these investigations."

View original content:

SOURCE Crystal Blockchain