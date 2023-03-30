CONEXIOM SELECTED TO JOIN NAED'S PREFERRED PROVIDER PROGRAM

Selection Reinforces Company's Long-Standing Commitment to Electrical Industry and NAED

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, a leader in AI-enhanced automation for sales orders, invoices and vendor order acknowledgements, today announced that it has been selected to join the NAED's Preferred Provider Program. This selection reinforces the company's commitment to the industry, NAED's members and associates. Conexiom has been a NAED Allied Partner and service provider for over 10 years and serves more than 60 of the Association's member organizations.

NAED's Preferred Provider Program is designed to give NAED distributor members and manufacturer associates quick and easy access to the broad range of technology products and services they need in order to stay relevant and surpass competition in today's highly digitized market.

"NAED is committed to helping our distributor and manufacturer members find the technology products and services they need to succeed now and in the future of our data-driven marketplace. When companies like Conexiom join the Preferred Provider Program, we know it will help our members build a connected business for the future," Tom Naber, President and CEO of NAED said.

"We are humbled and honored to be chosen to join this esteemed Program," said John McNeill, Conexiom's CEO. "The electrical industry and NAED's members are key priorities for our company and supporting the success of their digital transformation initiatives is of paramount importance to us. Conexiom looks forward to continuing to support NAED's initiatives in helping its members building connected businesses."

The Conexiom platform serves the electrical industry by employing AI, advanced algorithms, and automated validation to deliver industry-leading automation for processing sales orders, invoices, and vendor order acknowledgments. The Conexiom Platform frees up the time that skilled talent spends on manual data entry and alleviates the high cost of correcting errors. The platform handles emailed documents with ease, extracts clear text information for 100% accuracy, and delivers information seamlessly to leading ERP and CRM systems. Manufacturers and distributors worldwide typically achieve 80% or greater touchless automation rates to increase profitability, speed, and accuracy, while elevating customer service for sales orders and greater control over cash management for invoices.

About Conexiom

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit us online at conexiom.com

