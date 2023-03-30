COPIC Medical Foundation Announces Recipients of 2023 Grants

DENVER, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The COPIC Medical Foundation supports organizations and initiatives that improve health care outcomes, patient safety and quality of care. The 2023 funding cycle once again focused on initiatives designed to reduce fragmentation across care settings. A top concern in patient safety, breakdowns in care from a fragmented health care system can lead to readmissions, missed diagnoses, medication errors, delayed treatment, duplicative testing and procedures, and reduction in quality of care leading to general patient and provider dissatisfaction. The COPIC Medical Foundation is a nonprofit organization affiliated with COPIC, a leading medical liability insurance provider.

The 2023 cohort of COPIC Medical Foundation grantees include four remarkable organizations of varied size and scope that impact health care in communities across the country. This year, the COPIC Medical Foundation granted a total of $511,000 in grants focused on reducing fragmentation across care settings.

2023 Grants support the following projects:

AirNYC ( New York )- a project reducing Fragmentation in Prenatal and Postpartum Clinical and Social Care for High-Risk Black and Latinx Pregnant Persons: AIRnyc, in partnership with Mount Sinai Health Partners, will aim to improve birth outcomes by convening and co-leading an interdisciplinary, multi-stakeholder co-design process that will identify and address points of fragmentation. This will include developing, testing, and implementing a Community Health Worker-Doula model that will help high-risk patients navigate and address clinical and social care needs, from the prenatal through ninety-day postpartum periods in New York City .

Black Doulas for Black Mamas ( Texas )- work that increases access to perinatal community health workers to fill gaps in maternal health, improve birth outcomes and lower morbidity and mortality in rural Texas .

Kansas Healthcare Collaborative ( Kansas )- supporting an approach to improving care transitions for patients dismissed from a hospital emergency room visit or inpatient stay through use of health information exchange technology and data across the state of Kansas .

Metropolitan State University of Denver (Colorado) - funding EMT and Nursing Interprofessional Education Pilot and Launch focusing on Interprofessional Education to reduce fragmentation and improve patient outcomes.

"The COPIC Medical Foundation is honored to support those in health care who are making a difference and pushing innovative ideas forward," said Meredith Hintze, Executive Director of the COPIC Medical Foundation. "Each year, our grant funding continues to support solutions that can improve patient safety in ways that can be replicated across health care and/or create additional opportunities for expanded applications."

About the COPIC Medical Foundation

The COPIC Medical Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is part of the COPIC family of companies and is guided by its mission "to be a catalyst in improving the quality of health care delivery by reducing adverse outcomes and supporting innovation." Since it was formed in 1991, the Foundation has provided more than $11 million to improving patient care and medical outcomes through grant funding and other initiatives. Our efforts have made a difference in communities by offering support to people, programs, and ideas that address health care issues and make a difference.

