Faultless Brands Teams Up With Z BioScience to Launch Lively, A New Probiotic Household Cleaning and Pet Care Product Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faultless Brands announces today the launch of Lively , a new line of probiotic household cleaning and pet care products. Lively harnesses the natural cleaning power of probiotics to help eliminate dirt, odors and bad bacteria at the microscopic level.

Developed by Z BioScience , a pioneer in probiotic cleaning technology, Lively products are fragrance free, biodegradable and pH-neutral.

"We first approached Z BioScience to create a line of commercial cleaning products," explains Faultless Brands CEO and President Mike Lipski. "We expanded to the consumer market when we realized these formulas answered demand for safe, effective alternatives to home and pet care products which may contain harsh chemicals."

How it works: Bad bacteria multiply rapidly, leading to dirt and grime buildups. Lively uses probiotics, or good bacteria, to break down those buildups. As the probiotics "eat" away at the dirt, they produce natural cleaning agents called biosurfactants, which help starve bad bacteria of their resources.

The product line includes:

Multi-Surface Cleaner, 16-ounce

Multi-Surface Cleaner & Degreaser, 16-ounce

Laundry Stain Remover, 16-ounce

Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover, 16-ounce

Pet Deodorizing Spray, 8-ounce

Pet Breath & Dental Health Water Additive, 8-ounce

The product line is available at livelyclean.com . Follow @livelyclean on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

About Faultless Brands

Founded in 1887, Faultless Brands has been manufacturing household cleaning, laundry and air care products to consumer and commercial markets for more than 135 years. Their portfolio includes Faultless, Niagara, Magic, Magic Quilting & Crafting, Bon Ami, Kleen King, Trapp Fragrances and Lively. Faultless products are sold online and at retailers nationwide. Visit faultlessbrands.com for more information.

