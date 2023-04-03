ScoreVision and Delcom Group Join Forces to Benefit Schools in Texas

OMAHA, Neb., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoreVision, a pioneer in software solutions for fan engagement, has announced a new partnership with Delcom Group, an audio-visual integrator in Texas. The partnership will bring ScoreVision's cutting-edge technology to schools across the state, providing an enhanced fan experience and new revenue opportunities for schools and universities.

As part of this partnership, Delcom Group will provide the option to purchase ScoreVision software in conjunction with their audio and visual solutions. While ScoreVision will market the products and services of Delcom Group to prospects in Texas who are interested in purchasing the ScoreVision software.

ScoreVision's state-of-the-art technology enables schools to keep score and display personalized media content on video displays, including live streams, replays, graphics, animations, and sponsor ads. The software package also includes access to a cloud-based management system and a personalized fan app.

"We're thrilled to partner with Delcom Group to bring ScoreVision's technology to more schools in Texas," said ScoreVision President Michael Medrano. "Our software is a game changer for athletic departments, looking to provide an immersive and engaging fan experience that drives revenue and builds school spirit. With Delcom Group's expertise in audio and visual solutions, we can provide Texas schools unparalleled service and support."

Delcom Group has been a trusted audio and video solutions provider for over 25 years. The company's team of experts is dedicated to helping superintendents and chief technology officers in education overcome technological obstacles to transform learning environments and propel students forward.

"We're excited about our new partnership with ScoreVision. We believe this best-in-class scoreboard technology perfectly complements our directView LED offering. Together they will be a difference maker in our primary and post-secondary education accounts," said Delcom Executive Director Sean Delph. "We are confident ScoreVision's software will enhance the fan experience and provide new opportunities for stadiums and gymnasiums throughout the great state of Texas. "

By partnering with Delcom Group, ScoreVision is bringing its industry-leading technology to schools across Texas, providing an immersive fan experience and new revenue opportunities for athletic departments. With cutting-edge software, ScoreVision and Delcom Group are helping schools take their sports programs to the next level.

For more information about ScoreVision and Delcom Group's partnership, please visit www.scorevision.com and www.delcomgroup.com .

