TUBI PARTNERS WITH VICE ON EXCLUSIVE CONTENT DEAL TO DEBUT A SLATE OF ALL NEW TUBI ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Produced by VICE News, the first documentary, THE CULT OF ELON, will follow the evolution of Elon Musk and the second documentary, VIGILANTE, INC., will take a deep dive into the rise of online vigilantism

THE CULT OF ELON is set to premiere on April 24th and VIGILANTE, INC. is set to follow on May 6th exclusively on Tubi

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) ad-supported video-on-demand service, today announced it has entered an exclusive content deal with VICE Media Group to debut eight Tubi Original documentaries speaking to the hottest topics of today. The first documentary, THE CULT OF ELON, will debut on April 24 and follow the story of Elon Musk and Tesla's success, examining his path to becoming one of the most influential (and controversial) businessman by creating an immensely powerful cult of personality. The second original Tubi documentary VIGILANTE, INC. will debut on May 6 , investigating the volatile world of online vigilantism, as told through a recent manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles – fueled by the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen. The remaining documentaries, covering such topics as chatbot technology, mass shootings in the US, and ticket scalping, will debut throughout this year.

"VICE has a longstanding reputation of award-winning investigative storytelling and we're excited to expand Tubi Original Documentaries with their expertise," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "These original documentaries will raise the curtain and spark conversation on stories that tap into today's cultural zeitgeist, including ticket scalping, chatbots and the rise of online vigilantism."

"We're thrilled to partner with Tubi to take a deep dive into some of today's most timely and compelling issues with these eight brand-new documentaries," said Morgan Hertzan, President of Global TV at VICE.

Subrata De, VICE News EVP added, "We are so looking forward to bringing our cinematic storytelling and fearless journalism to the Tubi audience."

THE CULT OF ELON follows the story behind Elon Musk's relentless pursuit to build Tesla and the aftermath in the years that followed. And by acquiring Twitter, the platform that propelled him and his companies to prominence, Musk has taken singular control of the modern-day public square. The ultimate influencer, Elon Musk's story speaks to the questions at the heart of human progress: what is required to change the world and what effect that has on the individual trying to achieve the impossible. Through interviews with journalists, industry experts and Musk superfans, accompanied visually by extensive archive and social media footage, the CULT OF ELON will track the story of Tesla's success and examine how Elon Musk became one of the most influential and controversial business leaders in history. THE CULT OF ELON is executive produced by Maral Usefi and Stacey Sommer. Jeb Banegas and Patrick Mannion serve as editors and Steve Bartus produces.

VIGILANTE INC. is a deep dive investigation into the recent rise in cases of online vigilantism and asks a number of critical questions about criminal justice, privacy and policing in the internet age. Through the incredible and dystopian story of a manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles, the documentary follows the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen, as it sprung into action and tracked down a possible suspect, blasting out his photo to the app's one million LA followers. With Citizen issuing a $30,000 bounty for the suspect – there was just one problem – they had the wrong guy. VIGILANTE, INC. shows how quickly and easily things can spill out from the online world into the real world, sometimes with terrifying consequences. The documentary features exclusive reporting from the VICE News Tech vertical, Motherboard, including Citizen's leaked internal Slack messages and interviews with former employees who have never appeared on camera. Directed by Paula Neudorf, who also serves as producer, VIGILANTE, INC. is executive produced by Matthew Skene and Gemma Jordan.

Beverly Chase, VP of Current Programming at VICE News, will oversee the partnership with Tubi.

Tubi's latest partnership with VICE Media Group highlights the free streamer's dedication to expanding its original unscripted offering and serving its viewers more of what they love. Tubi's unscripted titles range from true crime documentaries to specials that dive deep into pop culture's biggest moments, with plans to continue to grow this vertical in the year ahead.

VICE Content Distribution has worldwide rights to the slate of documentaries outside of the U.S.

About Tubi

Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported video-on-demand service, has over 50,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi Originals, 200+ local and live news and sports channels, and 455 entertainment partners, featuring content from every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on connected television devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv

About VICE Media Group

VICE Media Group is a global multi-platform media company. Launched in 1994, VICE has offices across multiple countries and a focus on five key businesses: VICE News, a Peabody and Emmy award-winning News group with global content on multiple platforms including Twitch, YouTube, TV and SVOD; VICE.com, an award-winning international network of digital content; VICE Studios, a feature film and television production studio; VICE TV, an Emmy-winning international television network; and Virtue, a global, full-service creative agency. VICE Media Group's portfolio includes Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company focused on women; Pulse Films, a London-based next-generation production studio with outposts in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Berlin; and i-D, a global digital and quarterly magazine defining fashion and contemporary culture and design.

About VICE NEWS

VICE News produces hundreds of hours of award-winning original news programming and documentaries every year. Built on world-class reporting by a new generation of global journalists, the VICE News immersive style delivers groundbreaking reportage and redefines news and current affairs programming for youth audiences around the world. This reporting is featured across VICE's digital, television and social platforms. VICE News produces content for prestigious media partners including A+E Networks, Paramount+ with Showtime, Spotify, iHeartMedia, Hulu and now Tubi. The work has been recognized with multiple Emmys, the Peabody, the Columbia-duPont and many other industry awards.

