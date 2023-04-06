Xperiti, an Ipsos company, launches Vepp (vepp.app): a SaaS solution providing the technological infrastructure for fully compliant, multi-layered and real-time quality verification for B2B market research

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperiti, a next-generation business-to-business (B2B) expert network – which was recently acquired by Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally – today announced the launch of Vepp, a revolutionary solution for real-time B2B market research verification.

Software as a Service (SaaS), backed by state-of-the-art technology, Vepp guarantees unprecedented B2B research quality by flagging fraudulent profiles and ensuring that only genuine respondents can participate in online surveys and panels.

Vepp utilizes six layers of real-time verification to confirm respondents' identities, while maintaining the highest level of security and privacy. With nearly instantaneous processing, Vepp operates without increasing survey complete times or decreasing complete rates.

"We're excited to launch Vepp as a new industry standard for B2B research quality. Fraudulent respondents are an issue across the market research industry – and with the new innovations in generative AI, this problem will only become more severe," said Yadin Soffer, Founder and CEO of Xperiti. "We're fixing that by bringing to market the technology for verification infrastructure, with easy API integration into over 100 sample providers, panel providers and expert networks – introducing six layers of fraud prevention."

Plagiarism Detection: Verify open-text responses by scanning against the open web and public literature to identify stolen content.

Social Network Verification: One-click social profile verification. Verify social data such as follower count and account ownership with 100% accuracy by authenticating login.

Engagement Analysis: Analyze social networks to build relationship maps for identity verification. Vepp identifies online social patterns to flag profiles that may be fake based on their professional public relationships.

Spend Analysis: Real-time benchmarking against public and proprietary data of indicated spend, budgets and P&L responsibility.

PPEV™ (Point of Payment Employment Verification): Deploys pattern recognition software at the 10-millisecond point of incentive payment to verify the respondent's present and previous employment by inspecting their main source of income, in a way that is fully compliant with the most stringent local and global standards.

Seniority Verification: Vepp integrates with compensation data and HR platforms to verify job titles and seniority against salary benchmarks.

Soffer continued, "Vepp is a frictionless and effortless solution. In just minutes, clients can safely and securely integrate Vepp into existing workflows at their sample-provider point-of-payment, or directly on their own platform. The rigorous fraud detection capabilities of Vepp directly reflect the quality and background of the R&D team behind it, directed by the former Innovation Team Lead of an Elite Military Intelligence Unit that specializes in data collection and profile analysis."

The basic version of Vepp is free, while higher-tier enterprise subscriptions supporting more advanced verification and integrations start at $999/month.

To learn how it works and schedule a free demo, visit vepp.app/ or reach out to expert@xperiti.com.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1 , 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

ABOUT XPERITI, AN IPSOS COMPANY

Xperiti, founded in 2019 (and acquired by Ipsos in February 2023) is a next-generation expert network specializing in Business-to-Business (B2B) research, with operations across the US, Israel, and the Philippines. Xperiti's online platform leverages AI technology to recruit professionals across 130 countries and over 90 industries in real-time allowing users to quickly and efficiently surface industry expertise.

