Alcami Appoints Vice President of Marketing

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the appointment of Jessica Cao to Vice President of Marketing.

Jessica Cao, Vice President of Marketing at Alcami Corporation (PRNewswire)

Jessica brings over 20 years of industry experience, with an extensive track record in developing successful marketing strategies and building brands in a B2B setting. Before joining Alcami, she was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at AeroSafe Global, a cold chain solution provider for biopharma companies. Prior to that, she spent almost a decade at Catalent Pharma Solutions, a global CDMO, where she held senior leadership roles in marketing, strategy, and business development. Early in her career, Jessica held marketing leadership roles at large life science companies, including Becton Dickinson, Baxter, and Bayer. Jessica has a B.A. in English and an MBA in Marketing.

"Jessica brings a wealth of industry experience and a track record of building and leading high-performing marketing teams," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami Corporation. "We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team to drive our marketing initiatives as we continue to expand the depth of our senior team."

About Alcami Corporation

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

Alcami logo (PRNewsFoto/AAIPharma Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcami Corporation