U.S. News and The Harris Poll Partner to Offer New Health Products Ranking

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced a new data partnership with The Harris Poll to develop a ranking for the Best OTC Medicine & Health Products. Harris Poll will survey pharmacists to determine the most recommended over-the-counter (OTC) brands across 100 OTC health product categories. U.S. News will publish the new rankings in May 2023.

As a global consulting and market research firm with industry leading expertise in healthcare, The Harris Poll specializes in surveying and interviewing stakeholders across virtually all facets of healthcare, including patients, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, specialists, private payers, hospital decision makers, technologists and policy makers. For almost 90 years, U.S. News has been dedicated to providing consumers with information to make important decisions that affect their lives. Leveraging Harris' pharmacist expertise and top-tier market research reputation, the new partnership and ranking gives consumers the opportunity to compare nearly 600 brands in close to 100 categories of OTC medicine and health products evaluated by 350 pharmacists.

The study will also provide pharmacists' insights on their role in recommending OTC products, their professional opinions on various perceptions surrounding OTC and prescription products, as well as their concerns about commonly held misbeliefs.

"Every day, millions of consumers seek recommendations when choosing the right over-the-counter health products," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "The Harris Poll has a proven track record of delivering robust research insights built on proven methodologies, making them the ideal partner to help U.S. News provide in-depth data to consumers who are looking for the best OTC health products for themselves or their families."

"We are excited to collaborate with U.S. News on this important program, as the research and rankings provide a unique, trusted source of information that consumers are keenly looking for," said Rob Jekielek, managing director at The Harris Poll.

This newest partnership complements the research relationships already in place for U.S. News' rankings and ratings. U.S. News works with top-tier research organizations to conduct professional surveys for such measures as Best Senior Living , Best Nursing Homes and Best Children's Hospitals .

