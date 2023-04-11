Almost Half of New Businesses in 2021 Were Female Founded, This New Amazon Bestseller Explores 'Owning it' as a Woman in Business

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021 female entrepreneurs founded 49 percent of new businesses. Despite this, only 2% of women owned businesses break $1 million in revenue. The authors of a new Amazon bestseller are on a mission to change that.

In 2021 female entrepreneurs founded 49 percent of new businesses. Despite this, only 2% of women owned businesses break $1 million in revenue. The authors of a new #1 bestseller, Owning It, are on a mission to change that. (PRNewswire)

"You have a story, know that it matters." Dr. Lori Davis , contributing author.

Owning It tells the real, soul-stirring journeys of 14 women entrepreneurs as they explore what it means to own their unique story and gifts, create the impact they are meant for, and live the life they desire. The book hit #1 bestseller in six categories on its first day on virtual shelves, including Small Business, Starting A Business and Self-Esteem.

"Thought provoking, honest, and inspiring." - Betsy, 5-star Amazon Review

"The feedback from readers is that women feel seen and heard. I feel seen and heard." Lindsay Kirby, contributing author.

Owning It is a tribute to the pursuit of passion and impact, an acknowledgment to the clarity that surfaces when you step back to reflect, and an ode to the power that comes from owning your story.

Each chapter — written by a unique female founder — includes stories of recovery, inside glimpses at building a business from the bottom up, and inspiring lessons about the power of joy, the value of owning your accomplishments, and the importance of creating your dream life. With provocative questions and tools built into each chapter, readers are equipped with steps and activities to dive into entrepreneurship and personal development.

"No one has your exact blend of passion, desires, experience, interests, and skills. It's time to claim it. It's time to own your magic." Rebecca Cafiero , Publisher.

Book proceeds will be donated to National Angels , an organization that supports children, youth, and families within the foster care system.

Contributing authors include: Nicole Laino, Dr. Lori Davis, Lindsay Kirby, Kate De Palma, Jessica LaMarre, Bernadette Marciniak, Kat Nieh, Marlene Ruttenberg, Lia Garvin, Michelle King, Monina Wright, Aine Rock, Lynya Floyd, and Jennifer Staats.

Owning It is published by Pitch Club Publishing, a boutique publishing house that has co-created 70 female best selling authors. Publisher and Founder of the Pitch Club , Rebecca Cafiero is a business and visibility strategist, TEDx Speaker, and 5x bestselling author.

