Hunt Scanlon Ventures Spotlights Roble Ventures Founder Sergio Monsalve in Latest ExitUp Investment Blog

Human enablement technology is quickly gaining traction in the world of human capital investment. Here's why.

GREENWICH, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Scanlon Ventures has released its latest human capital M&A investment blog, ExitUp, underscoring growing investor interest in human enablement technologies.

In the current issue, Caleb Edmundson – editor-in-chief of ExitUp – interviews Sergio Monsalve who is an early-stage investor focused on human enablement technologies.

"As the founder of Roble Ventures, Sergio has developed a proven playbook that has helped entrepreneurs generate $8B in market value," said Mr. Edmundson. "During his 14-year term as a partner at Norwest Ventures, Sergio was an early investor in 3 unicorns – so he's the real deal," said Mr. Edmundson.

Today, Mr. Monsalve spearheads investment strategies around helping entrepreneurs increase equity via human enablement technology. "It is all part of a new ecosystem which is quickly gaining traction in the world of human capital investment . . . and that makes this week's lead story a must-read," said Mr. Edmundson.

Roble Ventures' investment strategy is centered around DE&I – initially by investing in diverse firms – but on a larger scale by investing in technology that empowers a new wave of human potential across society. "We believe that this is not just a smart way to invest, but a movement to bring some much-needed empathy and human-centric benefits back into venture capital," Mr. Monsalve told ExitUp in a recent conversation.

Hunt Scanlon Ventures is an M&A advisory firm focused on the human capital markets. The firm assists in global merger and acquisition advisory, sourcing and facilitating transactions, buyouts, and growth capital investments as it guides founders and management teams to successful exits.

