Mission Bio Partners with Fulgent Genetics to Broaden Accessibility of Single-Cell Multi-Omics for Drug Development and Clinical Research

Strategic partnership between Mission Bio and Fulgent Genetics will enable drug developers to leverage single-cell multi-omics for biomarker discovery, clinical research, and single-cell MRD development at scale

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, Inc. , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), a technology-based company with well-established clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development businesses. Fulgent Genetics is now able to offer single-cell multi-omics on the Tapestri Platform on its fully customizable menu of services, including whole genome, whole exome, RNA sequencing, tumor profiling, methylation sequencing, liquid biopsy, single-cell sequencing, spatial biology, and pathology services to support its growing pharma client demands. Additionally, Fulgent Genetics will evaluate the Tapestri Platform for applications in clinical development to streamline the drug development and approval process.

Over the last ten to fifteen years, there has been a paradigm shift in clinical trials towards precision oncology by using biomarkers to select or enrich trial cohorts. The Tapestri Platform's ability to do single-cell analysis of genotype and phenotype from the same cell can provide the sensitivity and resolution for biomarker discovery unattainable by current bulk methods. Single-cell resolution can reveal treatment resistance mechanisms that may help to better stratify patients in clinical trials. While on treatment, residual levels of disease can be detected with the high sensitivity of single-cell analysis. Characterizing clonal heterogeneity and tracking clonal evolution during treatment can potentially guide adaptive and rational combination therapies for better patient stratification and better clinical trial outcomes.

"The increasing adoption of the Tapestri Platform for translational research and clinical development by many cancer centers and global pharma companies demonstrates the necessity of single-cell multi-omics," said Dr. Hanlin (Harry) Gao M.D., Ph.D., D.A.B.M.G., F.A.C.M.G., Chief Scientific Officer of Fulgent Genetics. "The relationship between Fulgent Genetics and Mission Bio will make it easier and faster for biopharmaceutical customers to generate data for more precise clinical trials."

"Fulgent Genetics' full scope, end-to-end service and comprehensive genomic portfolio is the perfect one-stop shop for pharma customers," said Todd Druley, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Mission Bio. "While some pharma customers can and still do partner with us through our internal Pharma Assay Development (PAD) services, this collaboration provides another option for them to leverage the single-cell multi-omics expertise and full suite of solutions offered by Fulgent Genetics, particularly as they complete the validation of the Tapestri Platform in their CAP CLIA lab in the near future."

Customers today have access to the Tapestri Platform and its full breadth of single-cell multi-omics and scMRD assays through Fulgent Genetics' labs.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent's clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, comprehensive genetic testing, and high-quality anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care. Fulgent's therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

