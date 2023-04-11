New 3PL Announces Jacksonville Cold Storage Facility

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold, a national third-party logistics provider (3PL), is pleased to announce the construction of a new cold storage facility in Jacksonville to address the growing demand for pallet space in the market.

With the continued growth of globally-traded perishable food commodities, the demand for cold storage facilities has risen sharply. This new facility will be Arcadia's first to focus on port-based handling services, strategically located 10-minutes from the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT). Arcadia's Jacksonville Cold Storage facility will assist food companies in taking their products from port to plate.

The Jacksonville Cold Storage Facility will boast an impressive 216,297 square feet and 30,254 pallet positions with blast freezing capacity to freeze more than 6 million pounds of product a week. Clearing the site for construction has already begun, and Arcadia expects to open its doors to customers in early 2024.

As a start-up, Arcadia aims to challenge the status quo and offer customer service levels and facility quality that go beyond what the market currently has to offer. With 70% of the 3PL space managed by three large companies, Arcadia is committed to providing a fresh approach and a superior customer experience.

The Jacksonville Port Authority has invested significantly in the port, including a $420 million port deepening project, due to meet the needs of increased activity with larger vessels and projected growth for the future. The addition of Arcadia's facility will provide much-needed capacity in the market and tackle supply chain inefficiencies, supporting the continued growth of the cold storage industry.

Overall, Arcadia's new facility is a significant investment in the local economy and a testament to the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, please visit Arcadia's website.

