NOW AVAILABLE: TOPO CHICO SPIRITED HITS SHELVES THIS APRIL WITH NEW LINEUP OF BAR-QUALITY COCKTAILS

Topo Chico Spirited debuts with three, brand new canned cocktails

CHICAGO , April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topo Chico Spirited, a new line of refreshing cocktails, hits shelves this April with three brand new varieties. The new ready-to-drink cocktail line is inspired by classic cocktails made with Topo Chico Mineral Water. Each can of Topo Chico Spirited is made with real tequila blanco or vodka, real juice and filtered sparkling water. The refreshing new lineup includes:

Tequila & Lime: Made with real tequila blanco, real lime juice, filtered sparkling water and other ingredients. Inspired by Texas Ranch Water , a popular drink traditionally made using Topo Chico Mineral Water, Tequila & Lime brings bright citrus notes from real lime juice, and packs a punch with real tequila blanco. Tequila & Lime has 130 calories per 12oz can with a 5.9 percent alcohol by volume.

Tequila & Grapefruit : Made with real tequila blanco, real grapefruit and lime juice, filtered sparkling water and other ingredients. Inspired by the Mexican Paloma , a slightly more complex cocktail with roots in Mexico , Tequila & Grapefruit tastes like fresh squeezed grapefruit with a hint of sweetness to deliver a balanced and sessionable cocktail. Tequila & Grapefruit has 150 calories per 12oz can with a 5.9 percent alcohol by volume.

Vodka & Lemon: Made with real vodka, real lemon juice, filtered sparkling water, a pinch of salt and other ingredients. Inspired by Southwest's Chilton , a cocktail originating in West Texas , Vodka & Lemon has fresh lemon juice and a hint of salt to deliver a bright and refreshing cocktail. Vodka & Lemon has 130 calories per 12oz can with a 5.9 percent alcohol by volume.

"Topo Chico Spirited is a bar-quality cocktail inspired by bartenders across America whose mixer of choice is already Topo Chico Mineral Water," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for above premium flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We're making it easy for people to entertain their friends on their backyard patios with a great tasting canned cocktail crafted with filtered sparkling water, real tequila blanco or distilled vodka that's ready to drink so needs minimal effort."

Topo Chico Spirited comes in a single flavor four-pack of 12 oz cans, with each containing 5.9 percent alcohol by volume and ranging from 130 to 150 calories. Topo Chico Spirited is available to legal age drinkers in select states in 2023, including TX, CO, OK, KS, MO, CA, AZ, NM, NV, WA, FL, AR, MS, TN, GA, LA, IL, WI, OH, MN, MI, VA (Includes DC).Visit the product locator at https://www.topochicohardseltzerusa.com/spirited/where-to-buy to find Topo Chico Spirited near you.

Please consume alcohol responsibly. Topo Chico Mineral Water is a product of The Coca Cola Company. Topo Chico Spirited is manufactured, marketed and distributed by Molson Coors Beverage Company and is made with filtered sparkling water.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

