ANCHIN RECOGNIZED BY ACCOUNTING TODAY AS A "TOP 100 FIRM," "TOP TAX FIRM," AND "REGIONAL LEADER" FOR 2023

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin , a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, has announced that it has again been recognized by Accounting Today, and has been named a "Top 100 Firm," "Top Tax Firm," and "Regional Leader" for 2023. This recognition comes on the heels of being named a "Best of Accounting – Client Satisfaction" award winner by ClearlyRated, and one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. Anchin has been recognized by Accounting Today in various categories since 2016.

These rankings speak to Anchin's continued success as an independent firm achieving optimal financial results and tax savings for businesses, investment funds and high net worth families. It is also a reflection of how focusing on building firm culture and cultivating home-grown and lateral talent impacts Anchin's partner-led and exceptional client service.

"I firmly believe that Anchin's ability to provide excellent service starts with its people," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "For a century, Anchin has cultivated a strong, inclusive culture, and this directly impacts our staff's dedication. In a time when many firms are experiencing consolidation, we are proud to be celebrating our 100th anniversary, and focused on providing businesses, families and funds with the support needed to achieve their goals."

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.840.3456

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

