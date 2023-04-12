ClassLink DataGuard Revolutionizes How Schools and Vendor Partners Protect Shared PII Data

CLIFTON, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassLink, the leading provider of Identity and Access Management products for education, announces the availability of DataGuard, a powerful new tool designed to protect sensitive PII when schools share class roster data with vendor partners.

Until now, schools and their vendor partners struggled with solutions to protect shared PII data. DataGuard offers a revolutionary approach to limiting the amount of sensitive data shared, ultimately reducing risks for schools and vendors. It's a win-win for both parties and the entire industry.

Instead of giving vendor partners all the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of your students and staff, share only essential data and mask all other key fields. DataGuard allows schools to dynamically replace key PII fields with meaningless letter scrambles before sending data to a vendor through Roster Server. DataGuard helps schools avoid unnecessarily giving vendor partners access to complete PII data for students and staff.

"When it comes to sharing student and staff PII data with vendors, less is better. DataGuard allows schools to take control of the data they share with vendors, minimizing security risks and ensuring that sensitive PII data is always protected." - Stanley Watts, Chief Technology Officer, ClassLink

‍DataGuard is best suited for rostered applications that require collecting PII data but don't necessarily need it. Schools can talk to their instructional team and vendor partners to make informed decisions about when to use DataGuard.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of identity and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 19 million students and staff in over 2,400 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

