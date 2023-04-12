G FUEL and CAPCOM Team Up to Take Out Los Iluminados with New "Resident Evil™ 4" Energy Drink

Pre-Order Your G FUEL Las Plagas Collector's Box at GFUEL.com While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of CAPCOM's thrilling and fan-favorite remake of Resident Evil™ 4, G FUEL announced its new flavor inspired by the game, Las Plagas, is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

You, alongside highly trained Division of Security Operations agent Leon Kennedy, are sent to a small European village to rescue the President's daughter! As Leon runs off to investigate the creepy village ahead, you hear a voice behind you, "Over here, stranger." You turn to see a mysterious man in a hood. Before you can even reply, he says "Got somethin' that might interest yah! Heh heh hehaha." He hands you a mysterious box. It's the new G FUEL Las Plagas Collector's Box – inspired by CAPCOM's Resident Evil 4! The delicate, honey-like, sweet Persimmon flavor will help you and Leon catch Saddler and stop Los Iluminados! And remember to stay away from the lake!

Each Collector's Box comes with an exclusive 24 oz Resident Evil 4 Steel Shaker Cup you can't get anywhere else!

Also available as a standalone 40-serving Tub, G FUEL Las Plagas is sugar free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

The flavor is G FUEL's third Resident Evil™ collaboration with CAPCOM, following Nemesis Tea – inspired by Resident Evil 3™ – and Resident Evil™ Village-inspired Maiden's Blood.

"When you have a great partner like CAPCOM and an iconic franchise like Resident Evil, each collaboration becomes a passion project – especially when it's a flavor inspired by an exciting new version of an all-time classic, Resident Evil 4," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL Las Plagas is the perfect companion to one of the biggest gaming events of the year. After all, when you're battling hordes of evil villagers, you need all the energy and focus you can get!"

Now go help Leon catch Saddler and stop Los Iluminados with the G FUEL Las Plagas Collector's Box and Tub, now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.

LEGAL LINES

Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

©CAPCOM. Licensed for use by G FUEL, LLC

