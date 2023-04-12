Generac Industrial Power Introduces SBE Series Battery Energy Storage System for Commercial and Industrial Applications

New offering aimed at helping customers reduce carbon emissions, save on energy costs, and improve energy resilience

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Industrial Power, one of North America's largest suppliers of power generation equipment and part of Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today unveiled its all new zero-emissions SBE series of stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS). The SBE series pairs with Generac's line of gas and diesel generators for full-facility resilience during long-duration blackouts and pairs with on-site solar to help reduce both carbon footprint and energy costs.

Available in energy capacities ranging from 200 kWh to 1,000 kWh, the new stationary battery energy storage systems enable commercial and industrial customers to save on energy costs by reducing peak charges and taking advantage of utility Time-of-Use rates. The products can also provide site resilience during brownouts or power quality issues, and back up critical loads during shorter duration blackouts. Customers also have an opportunity to earn additional revenue by monetizing the energy storage asset to support grid resilience. Generac's SBE series is the latest addition to a portfolio of products and technologies aimed at helping commercial and industrial customers meet their current and future energy goals.

"Energy management today increasingly means balancing a combination of carbon reduction, energy savings and energy resilience goals," said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of Industrial - Americas at Generac. "Our SBE series demonstrates advanced energy technology from a leading company with more than 60 years of experience providing energy solutions."

The SBE series will be offered as standalone energy storage products, as well as paired with Generac's existing lineup of generators and power-enabling products and technologies including transfer switches, breakers, remote connectivity solutions and the Concerto™ distributed energy resource management system.

The SBE series will be available later this year. For more information about Generac's complete line of commercial and industrial power equipment, visit Generac Industrial Power .

