ROBERN® UPDATES ITS TRADITIONAL MAIN LINE COLLECTION WITH MODERN FUNCTIONALITY

BRISTOL, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A cornerstone in the Robern product portfolio is the Main Line Collection, a series of medicine cabinets and mirrors that are as beautiful as they are functional, and a showpiece of Robern expertise and engineering. Built to impress, the Main Line Collection updates three medicine cabinet and offers new mirror framing profiles in six versatile metal finishes. Blending the warmth and familiarity of traditional design elements with state-of-the-art features, the Robern Main Line Collection was designed with personal touches and practical cabinet storage options to elevate and personalize everyday routines.

Traditional design elements with forward-thinking functionality are part and parcel of the new Main Line designs thoughtfully executed in a perfect balance of past and present. The cabinets have a 4" depth and can be wall-mounted or recessed. Clients can choose from three framing profiles in 30" or 40" heights and 16" 20", or 24" widths, and six metal finishes – Chrome, Polished Nickel, Nickel, Vintage Brass, Brushed Bronze, and Brushed Black – to beautifully coordinate with surrounding décor:

Bryn Mawr : Timeless and elegant, Byrn Mawr is available in with a 1-3/4" bevel reminiscent of a classic gallery frame.

Merion : A wide 2-9/16" frame and stepped edges, Merion pays homage to the sleek sophistication of 1930s design.

Rosemont : Featuring a slim 13/16" profile and multi-layered bevel detail, Rosemont adds a clean, classic sensibility to any space.

Behind the traditional details and state-of-the art sophistication, the Main Line Collection visually imparts is Robern ingenuity and its commitment to quality and materials. The mirrors and cabinets are constructed at the Robern Bristol, Penn. manufacturing facility, expertly executed from anodized aluminum and glass construction to resist the rigors of high-moisture, bathroom environments. The medicine cabinets also boast a three-mirror design for a 360-degree styling experience and equipped with slow-close Blum hinges to ensure years of reliable, consistent performance.

The Main Line medicine cabinets are fitted with adjustable, cantilever shelving that can be smoothly and easily adjusted by small increments to accommodate any size incidental and personalize storage space. To keep essentials charged and coordinated, Robern offers its optional Electric Upgrade package that features a range of products in one comprehensive bundle:

Electric Upgrade Package :

USB Charging Ports/Electric Outlet : A strategically located unit in color-coordinated gray houses two built-in, customer configurable, USB charging ports and a tamper-resistant electric outlet to accommodate all electrical and recharging needs.

Magnetic Strip : A discreet, left- or right-side configurable, magnetic strip designed to securely hold tweezers and other metal grooming necessities.

Interior Lighting : A soft backlighting to illuminate the interior when the cabinet is opened and automatically shuts off when closed.

Phone Holder : Designed with a conveniently placed shelf that sits above an electric outlet and port area to house your phone or keep it near for easy access at a moment's notice.

Adjustable Magnification Mirror : An integrated-in-the-door 6-7/8" round, pivoting Adjustable Magnification Mirror has five times the magnification of a regular mirror, can be vertically moved up or down to accommodate varying heights, and lays flat when not in use.

In addition to the Electric Upgrade, the Main Line medicine cabinets will also accommodate the award-winning Robern IQ Digital Lock Box, which now also comes in a Freestanding cabinet design, and its stylish glass bins to keep everything neatly in its place:

IQ Digital Lock Box : Whether to keep medicines secured, to find a discreet place for passports, or the perfect spot to tuck away other personal items, the battery operated Robern IQ Digital Lock Box provides smart, safe, and protected storage within the medicine cabinets along with peace of mind within the home. The owner can access the lock box by the digital touch keypad, by using the IQ smart phone application – compatible with iOS or Android – or by using the back-up key.

Glass Bins : These versatile, reusable frosted glass bins are available in small, medium, and large sizes, are non-toxic, 100 percent recyclable, and perfectly scaled to fit the interior cabinet shelves for a clean and uncluttered environment.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

