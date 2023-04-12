UST Named Workday Application Management Services Partner

AMS partnership strengthens UST's ability to support customers and organizations harness the benefits of the Workday platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner. Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday AMS Partner, UST will provide ongoing functional, technical, and administrative support to Workday customers. Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

Being a Workday AMS partner allows UST to better support customers and organizations going live with Workday for the first time as well as help and guide existing customers that are adding new modules or need support maintaining a complex production environment. UST can also leverage its automated testing platform, data conversion and pre-built proprietary solutions to drive efficiencies for customers on the Workday platform.

"The AMS partnership and commitment to Workday at UST enables us to provide current and future customers with a broad range of Workday services and accelerators while giving them the convenience of access to Workday certified consultants with the latest tools and training at their disposal. Furthermore, our outcome-based, managed capacity model makes it possible for UST to take on a range of deployment, transactional, operational or configuration support to meet emerging customer needs," said Angad Singh, Workday Practice Lead, UST.

UST's SaaS++ Solutions group is compatible with all major cloud-based platforms – including Workday – to deliver the value of SaaS investments through UST's proprietary 'Everything as a Service' engagement model.

"We are excited to extend our SaaS++ Strategy and Solutions to UST customers and help them realize increased returns from their SaaS investments, while simultaneously optimizing total cost of ownership," said Kailash Attal, Global Head of SaaS solutions, UST.

"We are pleased to welcome UST to Workday's Application Management Services Partner Program. As a Workday AMS Partner, UST will use their expertise to help our joint customers get the most out of their Workday experience. We look forward to collaborating with UST to help our customers optimize and accelerate their transformation journeys," said Webb Armentrout, Group Vice President, Global partners, Workday.

UST's flexible engagement model and cost-effective approach is poised to help businesses capitalize on their Workday HCM and Workday Financial Management enabled digital transformation journeys.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

