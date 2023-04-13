Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at ECCMID 2023 April 15-18 in Copenhagen, Denmark

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) April 15-18, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

ECCMID is described as one of the most comprehensive and influential congresses in infectious diseases, bringing together international experts in related fields to present their latest findings, guidelines and experiences to an audience of over 14,000 colleagues. The congress also features a hybrid format, to facilitate an onsite and online experience for attendees allowing for remote and face-to-face opportunities.

Co-Dx believes that the congress will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to interface with a wide cross-section of potential international customers for the Company's real-time PCR products. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform, are invited to visit Booth B4-04.

The Co-Dx PCR Home is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics